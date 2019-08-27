Cinderella can keep her horse-drawn carriage, because this fall, you've got a hayride or two that are calling your name. There's nothing better than cozying up with your friends in your favorite flannels and cruising through the farm on a crisp afternoon. It's something you need to add to your autumn to-do list. Before your ride even begins, you'll want to capture the moment with a selfie surrounded by the hay with your ghoulfriends. The plans have been made, and now all that's left is to gather some hayride captions for Instagram.

When I was a kid, I always looked forward to playing with the barrels of hay while riding around at my school's fall carnival. The idea of a hayride takes me on a trip down Memory Lane, and the nostalgia makes me feel like a kid again.

You may have some great memories of hayrides of the past, but you can make new memories with hayrides this year as well. You and bae can plan a cute date at the farm where you sit side-by-side on one barrel with a flannel blanket and apple cider. Or perhaps you and your friends are brave enough to embark on a scary ride like the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride at Griffith Park.

No matter what kind of hayride you go on, you'll want to keep these 30 captions handy for whatever moments you snap along the way. After all, life is gourd because it's fall.

Shutterstock

1. "Hay there, let's go for a ride."

2. "They see me rolling, they hay-tin'."

3. "If Ryan Gosling were here, I bet he'd say, 'Hay girl.'"

4. "I can't bale now."

5. "This is the last straw."

6. "Make hay, we're coming through."

7. "If you want to go and take a ride with me." — Nelly, "Ride Wit Me"

8. "I'm falling in love on this hayride."

9. "Oh my gourd, I love hayrides."

10. "You are never too old to take a hayride."

11. "I feel like Aladdin and Jasmine on a magic carpet ride, but with more hay."

12. "Sometimes, you gotta ignore the hay on your pants to enjoy the ride."

13. "Give me hayrides and Pumpkin Spice Lattes any day."

14. "That's just the way we roll." — Jonas Brothers, "That's Just The Way We Roll"

15. "Do the hoedown throwdown." — Miley Cyrus, "Hoedown Throwdown"

Shutterstock

16. "Falling in love with farm life."

17. "If we were at Disneyland, this would be an E-ticket ride."

18. "Get in loser, we're going on a hayride."

19. "I love flannels and hayrides."

20. "Oh fall, it's nice to see you again."

21. "Life is gourd."

22. "I love tractor rides from my head tomatoes."

23. "What an ex-straw-dinary day!"

24. "I must be straw-struck."

25. "They say I'm a little ex-straw."

26. "I would hay-t for you to miss out on all this fall fun."

27. "Hay now, hay now, this is what dreams are made of."

28. "She's got a ticket to ride." — The Beatles, "Ticket To Ride"

29. "Life is simpler on the backroads."

30. "Hay ya! Hay ya!"