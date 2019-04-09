30 Cute Easter Captions For Couples Who Have Some Bunny To Love

If you haven't noticed from the pastel-colored decor and egg-shaped candy taking over the aisles in stores, Easter is almost here. (I'll take any excuse to wear a pink sundress, go out for brunch, and spend quality time with loved ones, which is why I'm really looking forward to Easter.) Coming up on Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019, you may be celebrating the holiday with bae this year. Maybe you're planning on cooking a delicious breakfast with mimosas (if you're 21 or up, of course), and surprising each other with your very own Easter baskets. No matter what you have planned, you'll want some cute Easter captions for couples when you're ready to post that adorable selfie later on.

Growing up, I couldn't wait to put on my brand new Easter dress each year. It always had my favorite colors on it, and I paired it with the cutest sun hat I could find. Now that I'm older, I still get pumped for any excuse to dress up — and you may be the same way.

Even if you have nowhere in particular to go, you and bae can get decked out in matching pastel or floral, and go for a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood. Snap a pic in front of any flowers you may pass by, and post right away with any of these 30 Easter-inspired captions and puns. Just don't forget to treat yourselves to some Peeps and Cadbury Creme Eggs, and have a hoppy Easter.

1. "Spending Easter with my favorite bunny [insert bunny and heart emojis]."

2. "I've got some bunny to love."

3. "Every day is a hoppy day with you."

4. "Having an eggcellent Easter with bae."

5. "Don't worry, be hoppy."

6. "Bunny kisses and Easter wishes."

7. "Every day is egg-stra special with you."

8. "You crack me up."

9. "It's a sweet eggs-cape with you."

10. "We go together like Easter and chocolate."

11. "I found myself a good egg."

12. "I've got a little spring in my step whenever I'm with you."

13. "Spending the day with my favorite peep."

14. "I knew I found the one for me when he said, 'You want some chocolate?'"

15. "When some bunny loves you, everything is beautiful."

16. "Together is my favorite place to be, especially on Easter Sunday."

17. "Every day is a funday with you."

18. "Every bunny needs some bunny. Thankfully, I found you."

19. "You're as sweet as Easter chocolate."

20. "No need to hunt for eggs today, because I already found the sweetest prize."

21. "You make me believe in magic, like the Easter bunny is real."

22. "There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." — Linda Grayson

23. "Sweet as a Cadbury Creme Egg."

24. "All you need is love... and Cadbury Creme Eggs."

25. "Have an Easter as hoppy as it can be."

26. "You're my favorite egg in the basket."

27. "You're the only bunny I'll ever need."

28. "Love is the flower you’ve got to let grow." — John Lennon

29. "Not a daisy goes by where I don’t think about you."

30. "I really lilac spending Easter with you."