When you were a kid, you couldn't wait to rush downstairs on Christmas morning to see the festively-wrapped presents underneath the tree. As you've gotten older, though, the quantity of material presents may have decreased, and the quality of the gifts gets better and better every year — especially when they're from your special someone. Your boo knows you better than anyone else, so you'll definitely want to take pics of the gifts they get you. Here are some captions for presents from your boyfriend or girlfriend to get you started.

Don't get me wrong: You don't need presents to have a Christmas that's merry and bright. But a little special, thoughtful something with a pretty bow on top never fails to give you the feels. Your bae is an expert at picking out the absolute perfect gift for you (they do so well on your birthday and anniversary), so Christmas should be easy-peasy for them.

Whether it's your first Christmas together or your 10th, receiving a gift from your significant other never gets old. The Christmas season just makes it that much more special.

1. "Make my wish come true, all I want for Christmas is you." — Mariah Carey, "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

2. "There's snow place like home."

3. "You rock my Christmas socks."

4. "Christmastime is near, time for toys and time for cheer." — Alvin & The Chipmunks, "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)"

5. "Christmas sweaters look better when we wear them together."

6. "Merry elfin Christmas."

7. "What did one ornament say to another? ‘I like hanging with you.' Get it?"

8. "I should be playing in the winter snow, but I'ma be under the mistletoe." — Justin Bieber, "Mistletoe"

9. "Christmas isn't a season. It's a feeling." — Edna Ferber

10. "Merry Kissmas."

11. "Next year I could be just as good, if you'll check off my Christmas list." — Philip Springer, "Santa Baby"

12. "I got rid of your other gifts, because I'm the only one you need."

13. "Candy cane wishes and mistletoe kisses."

14. "Some people are worth melting for." — Olaf, Frozen

15. "I just like to smile. Smiling's my favorite." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

16. "Christmas only comes once a year. The love that I have for you comes only once in a lifetime."

17. "Meet me under the mistletoe."

18. "We're snow cute, am I right?"

19. "In Christmas mode. Do not disturb."

20. "There's room for everyone on the nice list." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

21. "Merry everything and a happy always."

22. "We came to sleigh."

23. "Hang all the mistletoe. I'm gonna get to know you better this Christmas." — Donny Hathaway, "This Christmas"

24. "It's the most wonderful time of the year." — Andy Williams, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"

25. "Blame it on the mistletoe."

26. "This will be a December to remember."

27. "Fa-la-la-la-love you so much."

28. "You're all that I need underneath the tree." — Kelly Clarkson, "Underneath The Tree"

29. "We're snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be." — Leroy Anderson, "Sleigh Ride"

30. "Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas." — Peg Bracken