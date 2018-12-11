34 Witty Captions For Naughty Or Nice Christmas Gifts, Because 'Tis The Season

Since Thanksgiving, you've been blasting Christmas music, shopping some major deals, bundling up in your coziest sweaters, and getting into the holiday spirit with hot cocoa and flannel PJs. The wait is almost unbearable, but Christmas is right around the corner — and you know what that means: It's time for the annual naughty and nice gift exchange with your girlfriends! Of course, you'll need some witty captions for naughty or nice Christmas gifts, because you're not entirely sure which list you're on this year.

I'm totally kidding. I know you've been good, but you're definitely going to take a ton of pictures when you and your besties open up your gifts. Therefore, I gave you a variety of captions to choose from, but maybe the ones for the naughty list will fit a little bit better. (I won't judge, I promise.)

'Tis the season to be jolly, so put on a Santa hat, pour some eggnog for your girls, blast the Christmas tunes, and jingle all the way to your Christmas tree. Happy gift unwrapping!

1. "All the jingle ladies."

2. "Don't I look snow adorable in my Christmas jammies?"

3. "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal." — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4. "Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting." — Thomas S. Monson

5. "Sleigh my name, sleigh my name."

6. "It's all fun and games 'til Santa checks the naughty list."

7. "Don't get your tinsel in a tangle."

8. "I sleigh, you sleigh, we sleigh Christmas!"

9. "What did one ornament say to another? 'I like hanging with you.'"

10. "There's snow place like home for the holidays."

11. "Merry Christmas, Grinches."

12. "May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve."

13. "May your days be merry and bright." — Irving Berlin, "White Christmas"

14. "I'm only a morning person on December 25th."

15. "Decked the halls out, because it's Christmas Day."

16. "OK, but first, presents."

17. "Me every day: slay. Me on Christmas Day: sleigh."

18. "Do Santa's cookies pair well with white wine? Asking for a friend."

19. "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

20. "In Christmas mode. Do not disturb."

21. "We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

22. "Twinkle, twinkle, little star. How I wonder what my gifts are."

23. "But first, let me take an elfie."

24. "Dear Santa, please refer to our Pinterest boards."

25. "Some people are worth melting for." — Olaf, Frozen

26. "I might be on the naughty list this year. Sorry, not sorry, Santa."

27. "Hurry down the chimney tonight." — Joan Javits and Philip Springer, "Santa Baby"

28. "Dear Santa... I can explain."

29. "Happy holla days."

30. "I'm on the list. The [insert 'naughty' or 'nice here] one, that is."

31. "Bah humbug!" — Ebenezer Scrooge, A Christmas Carol

32. "I totally sleighed it this year — that's why Santa put me on the nice list."

33. "Cue the ugly Christmas sweaters."

34. "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, but if the white runs out, I'll drink the red. (Duh.)"