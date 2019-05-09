Once summer approaches, you know that beach days are in your near future. You have your new swimsuits ordered, along with cool shades and sandals to complete your beachy #OOTD. The ocean is calling your name, and you need to be prepared for tons of fun in the sun. As someone who grew up very close to the beach, I know firsthand that you’ll need some captions for pier pictures ready to use.

The Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida was where my friends and I used to meet up before heading to the beach throughout the summer. It was a fun place to grab a bite to eat, or to admire the beautiful waves from above. Now that I live In Los Angeles, I'm blessed to have another iconic pier super close to me: the Santa Monica Pier. With a Ferris wheel, carousel, and tons of places to eat, it can be a great date spot for you and bae. Grab a seafood dinner before taking a romantic stroll along the pier while the sun sets and the lights turn on. If that doesn’t scream Insta-worthy, I don’t know what does.

There are so many incredible piers you might encounter during your travels this summer, including the Navy Pier in Chicago or maybe even the Chelsea Piers in New York City. That’s why you want to be prepared with these 30 pier captions. Use them for any pier pic you may take this summer that will for shore get you a lot of likes.

1. "Avoiding pier pressure."

2. "Don't get tide down."

3. "Tis the sea-son to hang out at the pier."

4. "Yeah, buoy, I’m at the beach."

5. "Girls just wanna have sun."

6. "High tide or low tide, I'll be by your side."

7. "Water you doing? Come to the pier with me."

8. "I made a vow to sea more this summer, and it led me here."

9. "Seas-and-greetings from the pier."

10. "I’m not shore if you know this, but it’s the summer."

11. "Life's a beach. Enjoy the waves."

12. "Shell yeah!"

13. "Can be reached on my shellphone."

14. "I was mermaid for the pier life."

15. "I'm sittin' on the dock of the bay, watching the tide roll away." — Otis Redding, "(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay"

15. "Under the boardwalk, we'll be havin' some fun." — The Drifters, "Under the Boardwalk"

16. "Be shore of yourself."

17. "This is my resting beach face."

18. "Life is like a Ferris wheel. Even when you're down, just remember there's always a way back up."

19. "Oh, the places you'll go." — Dr. Seuss

20. "Neon lights and sunsets."

21. "Having one shell of a good time."

22. "I can sea clearly now."

23. "Decks, docks, and flip flops."

24. "It’s aboat time we made it to the pier."

25. "Happiness comes in waves."

26. "I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this." — Susan Branch

27. "I'm gonna soak up the sun." — Sheryl Crow, "Soak Up The Sun"

28. "All my troubles wash away in the water."

29. "We dream in colors borrowed from the sea."

30. "Paradise is at the pier."