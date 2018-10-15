Let's be honest: Sweater weather is the best weather. The leaves are changing from vibrant greens to hues of orange and red, and the air is perfectly crisp. (Rejoice, because you can finally wear your cozy oversized sweaters and beanie caps once again!) You feel in a state of bliss when you gaze at the beautiful nature surrounding you. It's the perfect time to go for a long walk in the park with your favorite companion: your pup. When you find time to get outside, snap a few pics of your fur baby rolling in the leaves, and use some captions for fall pictures with your dog when it comes time to post them to the 'Gram.

Fall is all about getting cozy, and there's nothing that makes you feel warmer on the inside than spending time with your favorite pup. In addition to the autumn activities you'll do with your girlfriends, you have some pretty festive bucket list plans with your furry friend, too. Let your pooch help you pick out the perfect pumpkin, dive into a pile of fresh leaves together, and get comfy on the coach while watching Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown.

You can't help but document all of the fall fun with hundreds of pics of your dog. While your pup is begging for belly rubs and cuddles, you can post immediately with any of these 30 captions.

1. "Yes, I believe in love at first sight. I fall in love with every dog I see." — Unknown

2. "Dogs are so loyal. They will never leaf you." — Unknown

3. "I've fallen for you, pup." — Unknown

4. "My dog is a leaf magnet." — Unknown

5. "My sunshine doesn't come from the skies. It comes from the love that's in my dog's eyes." — Unknown

6. "If I could be half the person my dog is, I'd be twice the human I am." — Charles Yu

7. "When my dog looks at me, I melt." — Unknown

8. "My love for you is autumn-atic." — Unknown

9. "Having a pawsome time together." — Unknown

10. "Ask me about my dog." — Unknown

11. "Life is gourd with you by my side." — Unknown

12. "It's definitely awwtumn." — Unknown

13. "Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them, and filling the emptiness we didn't ever know we had." — Thom Jones

14. "Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole." — Roger Caras

15. "Be the person your dog thinks you are." — J.W. Stephens

16. "Happiness is a warm puppy." — Charles Schulz

17. "The cutest pumpkin in the patch." — Unknown

18. "We're having a gourd time!" — Unknown

19. "Sometimes, you just gotta lay in the leaves with your dog." — Unknown

20. "Every dog must have his day." — Jonathan Swift

21. "When I needed a hand, I found your paw." — Unknown

22. "Dog fur is just part of my fall decor." — Unknown

23. "Love is a four-legged word." — Unknown

24. "Hay there!" — Unknown

25. "And we lived apple-y ever after." — Unknown

26. "My dog is unbe-leaf-ably cute." — Unknown

27. "Thank you for fall-ing into my life." —Unknown

28. "I will always woof you." — Unknown

29. "I labra-dore this season with you." — Unknown

30. "Home is where my dog is." — Unknown