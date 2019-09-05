30 Captions For Fall Carnival Pics That Are As Sweet As Cotton Candy

One of my favorite traditions as a kid was going to the fall carnival at school. Games, rides, and my friends all in one place; what more could I ask for? It was the perfect way to kick off the season. Every year I try to recreate that feeling by attending a fall carnival near me. Just imagine posing with your cotton candy at sunset, riding the Ferris wheel with your besties, and snacking on a caramel apple. All of those sound like Insta-worthy moments to me, and you'll need captions for fall carnival pictures.

Pretty much everything you could want out of fall is at the carnival. There are thrilling rides, delicious food, games, photo opps, and pumpkins everywhere. You and your crew can check off a few things from your fall bucket list in one fun-filled day.

The carnival is also a cute idea for a date with bae. You can try to win each other prizes from one of the games, and then snap a cute selfie in front of the carnival lights at night. End the date by keeping each other warm in the crisp autumn air on the Ferris wheel. That sounds romantic AF to me, and for every snap you take you'll want to use these 30 captions to make posting easy peasy.

1. "Carnivals make me nostalgic AF."

2. "You're more fun than a roller coaster."

3. "Autumn skies and apple pies."

4. "Tonight, we dance under the stars."

5. "You're the person I want to kiss at the top of the Ferris wheel."

6. "Rolling in the fried dough."

7. "If it's fried, I want to eat it."

8. "Everything is #lit at the carnival."

9. "Admit two. Just me and you."

10. "I've goat a feeling today is going to be the best."

11. "Sweeter than a caramel apple."

12. "It's so fluffy!" — Despicable Me

13. "Every fall has a story, and this one's mine."

14. "Life is a circus ring, with some moments more spectacular than others." — Janusz Korczak

15. "Cotton candy-colored skies."

16. "Free admission to those who dream."

17. "Hay there, fall carnival. What's up?"

18. "I'm hardcore at the carnival."

19. "I'm just here for the cotton candy."

20. "The only person I'd share my apple cider doughnuts with."

21. "Gimme all the cheese fries, please."

22. "If lost, drop off at cotton candy stand."

23. "Is it just me or is the fall carnival extra corny this year?"

24. "Fall is my favorite carnival ride."

25. "I see nothing in space as promising as the view from the Ferris wheel." — E.B. White

26. "'The Notebook' gave me unrealistic expectations that Ryan Gosling would show up on every Ferris wheel ride."

27. "Life is like a carnival. The cotton candy is all the sweet things in your life."

28. "May the best person win!"

29. "We may not have won any prizes, but we're walking away like champs."

30. "Having a gourd time at the carnival with you."