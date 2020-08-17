At the end of a long week, nothing sounds more relaxing than soaking in a bubble bath. That's why you've made it your routine to grab a glass of lemon water, your favorite scrubs and exfoliators, and turn on your spout. You may turn your phone on "do not disturb" mode, queue up your favorite songs from Taylor Swift's folklore album, and stick your feet into the warm water. Sometimes, you snap a pic of your feet, which is why you need one of the best captions for bubble bath pics and soaking in the good vibes.

As much as you'd like to totally disconnect from the outside world, you'll always want to show off your go-to bath bombs and essential oils, as well as the fresh pedicure you gave yourself. You love posting selfies with the facials you put on just the same, and getting questions in your comment section like, "What brand is that?" or, "I've been meaning to try that! How do you like it?" It makes you feel like an influencer and gives you a solid reason to share your passion for skincare, makeup, and taking baths on a Friday afternoon.

When it comes to your bubble bath pics, though, you typically snap a pic of your feet dangling outside of the tub, or your candle dancing in the corner near your lush plant and a basket of towels. For those pics, use one of these IG-worthy captions — they'll let you and your followers soak in the good, serene vibes.

lncreativemedia/E+/Getty Images

1. "If you need me, I'll be in this bubble bath until further notice."

2. "Is there anything better than a bubble bath at the end of a long day?"

3. "When your bathtub looks incredibly Instagram-worthy..."

4. "Believe in the magic of bubble baths."

5. "Feeling like that Julia Roberts GIF right now."

6. "There she goes, drawing a bubble bath again."

7. "Enjoying a different kind of bubbly."

8. "Essential oils? Check. Face mask? Check."

9. "This is the bubble bath of my dreams."

10. "I actually mean it when I say, 'I love it here.'"

11. "A happy place, if I ever did see one."

12. "Don't care. Too relaxed."

13. "Drop your favorite bath bomb in the comments."

14. "I tossed some flowers in my bubble bath, because why not?"

15. "This isn't the ocean, but it'll do just fine."

16. "Swipe for the skincare products I've been using."

17. "Here's some inspo for your next bubble bath."

18. "Casually made my own spa this afternoon."

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

19. "I'm sorry for the things I said when I wasn't taking a bath."

20. "I like to take long, hot bubble baths."

21. "Point of view: you're taking a bubble bath with me."

22. "I say, 'I know a place' and go straight to my bathtub."

23. "I'm really my best self when I'm taking a bubble bath."

24. "Treat yourself to the bubblier things in life."

25. "My baths are the reason why my personality is so bubbly."

26. "Pro tip: Pack snacks for your next bubble bath."

27. "How to feel like you're on vacation: lesson one."

28. "Spending sweet moments with myself."

29. "This is the bliss we constantly search for."

30. "Soaking in the good vibes. How about you?"