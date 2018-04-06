30 Best Cardi B Lyrics For Instagram Captions, Because You're Living Your Best Life

Bow down to Cardi B. She can't stop, and she won't stop slaying the music game — and we're seriously here for it. In 2017, we were graced with "Bodak Yellow," and subsequently made us all tend to our side hustles in the hopes of making "money moves." Truth is, girl power takes a whole new form in our favorite female rappers. And the minute Cardi B's red-bottomed shoes hit the red carpet and radio scene alike, she was making waves. This weekend, you'll want to channel some of the best Cardi B lyrics for your Instagram captions, because your feed needs all the fire flames. Seriously, your followers and Saturday night snapshots deserve only the best from yet another queen bee.

The rapper's debut album Invasion of Privacy has officially dropped, and fans are already decoding all of the lyrics and wondering which ones are directly related to all those Offset rumors from January 2018. The public is always speculating, but she didn't let it stop her from being oh-so successful, and turned it into inspiration for all of the anthems we needed being 20-somethings.

If you've already tuned in to the album, then you know that Chrissy Teigen's reaction on Twitter was just right. We were dropping our biscuits, too, over tracks like "Be Careful" that seriously spill the details that fans have been looking for. *Sips tea from the other side of the screen, and not just because it's early in the morning.*

We love putting songs on our playlists and profiles that pump us up. When we're prepping our social media for Saturday night, we want only the most legendary lyrics to complement our selfies and slaying looks. So, as always, don't sleep on all of the Instagram post possibilities and settle for something below average. Cardi B has got your back with all her latest tracks, so that your next picture is beyond perfect and straight up fire.

1. "Look, I don't dance now. I make money moves." — "Bodak Yellow"

2. "Boy, you better treat me carefully." — "Be Careful"

3. "Beyoncé on my stereo. Resentment on repeat." — "Thru Your Phone"

4. "Moonwalkin' through your clique." — "Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage)"

5. "Fleek the definition of me. I keep it in check, papi. I am a whole different breed." — "On Fleek"

6. "Ain't no runnin' up on me. Went from nothing to glory." — "Get Up 10"

7. "Diamonds on me, what's the price? I'm not gettin' involved with the hype." — "Drip (feat. Migos)"

8. "I gave you everything. What's mine is yours. I want you to live your life of course, but I hope you get what you dying for." — "Be Careful"

9. "I'm a boss in a skirt. I'm a dog, I'm a flirt. Write a verse while I twerk." — "She Bad"

10. "And I just checked my accounts. Turns out, I'm rich, I'm rich, I'm rich." — "Bodak Yellow"

11. "Was a good girl, watch me turn diva. Here goes my heart, I put it on speaker." — "Ring (feat. Kehlani)"

12. "Spoil me in Prada, I'm worth every dollar." — "She Bad"

13. "I think us bad b*tches is a gift from God." — "I Do (feat. SZA)"

14. "You in the club just to party. I'm there, I get paid a fee." — "Bodak Yellow"

15. "They say you basic, I flooded the Rollie with diamonds." — "Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage)"

16. "You got me lookin' in the mirror different. Thinkin' I'm flawed because you ain't consistent." — "Be Careful"

17. "Only the real can relate." — "Bodak Yellow"

18. "I'm living my best life. It's my birthday, at least that's what I'm dressed like." — "Best Life (feat. Chance the Rapper)"

19. "I run this sh*t like cardio." — "I Like It"

20. "Put it on airplane mode, so none of those calls come through." — "I Do (feat. SZA)"

21. "But never did I change, never been ashamed. Never did I switch, story stayed the same. I did this on my own, I made this a lane. Y'all gotta bare with me, I been through some things." — "Best Life (feat. Chance the Rapper)"

22. "These expensive, these is red bottoms. These is bloody shoes." — "Bodak Yellow"

23. "You heard she gon' do what from who? That's not a reliable source, no." — "Motor Sport"

24. "I need Chrissy Teigen. Know a bad b*tch when I see one. Tell Rih-Rih I need a threesome." — "She Bad"

25. "I'm young and I'm heartless." — "Bickenhead"

26. "I can't believe they wanna see me lose that bad." — "Best Life (feat. Chance the Rapper)"

27. "Cardi rocking it, go buy stock in it." — "I Do (feat. SZA)"

28. "Guess you actin' out now, you got an audience." Tell me where your mind is, drop a pin, what's the coordinates?" — "Be Careful"

29. "Went from small-ass apartments to walking red carpets." — "Best Life (feat. Chance the Rapper)"

30. "I got to make sure that you feel me. I need to make sure they remember me forever. I have to show you." — "I Gotta Hurt You"

Let Cardi take over your feed for a few posts this weekend, and you'll be feeling all of the love and likes. From her lyrics that make you feel like a total badass, to the ones that speak to your most emotional breakups and the like, there's an anthem for every single situation this Saturday night. And you want your followers to know that you're living your best life.