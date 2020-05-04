Couples’ tattoos can be super cute and incredibly meaningful for the right duo. But no matter how awesome or unique the design, they're never going to be for everyone. Since tattoos are with you for the long haul (unless you drop some serious cash on having them removed), they should be something you want for a lifetime. That can get extra tricky when the tattoo is shared or symbolizes a relationship. That can be a lot of pressure, especially for more wary signs such as Capricorn or Virgo. But when it comes to the zodiac signs who’ll get couples’ tattoos, they're either more likely to throw caution to the wind in general and aren't afraid to take risks, or the idea is appealing because it's a potent symbol of their commitment. In the latter case, the permanence of a tattoo is actually a major part of its appeal, rather something that they're worried about.

If you've ever wanted to get matching ink with your partner, here are the zodiac signs who are most likely to enthusiastically jump in the car and head to the nearest tattoo parlor with you, no questions asked.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Digital Vision./Photodisc/Getty Images

A sense of adventure is in Aries’ DNA, so they're unlikely to balk at the idea of an impromptu couples’ tattoo. They live in the moment, and if it sounds like a good idea and passes their gut check, then Aries will be the first one in that tattoo chair. In relationships, they tend to fall in love quickly and hard, especially if it comes at the end of a bit of a chase, as this Mars-ruled sign loves a challenge. Add a tendency to not worry too much about the future, and you have a sign that's happy to immortalize this moment in the relationship with some matching ink.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Cancer can be a bit of a tough nut to crack at first. They prefer to take things a little slow in the beginning and make sure that the person they're dating is truly worthy of having access to their big, but vulnerable heart. However, once you pass that test and Cancer lets you in, they're all-in on the relationship. Commitment and reliability are huge to Cancer when it comes to partnerships, so the permanence and commitment that a couples’ tattoo represents is bound to appeal to them. They want to know that this relationship is stable and that their partner is in it for the long haul. A matching tattoo, to them, is a physical reminder of that kind of connection.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)

Timothy Kirman / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Pisces is the ultimate romantic in the zodiac, so chances are they've already imagined exactly what matching tattoo they would get should their dream partner come along. And because Pisces is so obliging in relationships, if their partner was excited to get inked, they would happily follow along. Plus, their innately empathic nature would make that level of excitement contagious. While Pisces would be unlikely to suggest a tattoo despite secretly harboring a desire for one, they'd jump at the chance to get one if their partner brought it up.

While these signs are likely to be down to getting a tat that commemorates your love, just be sure that you’ve thought long and hard about if it's something that you really want to be with you for the rest of your life — even if your partner isn't. And then proceed accordingly.