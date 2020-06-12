If any two people qualify as an "it couple," they're undoubtedly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After stepping back from their roles as working royals and making the move to Los Angeles, it seemed like they were ready to live their best West Coast lives. Enter the quarantine, which has no doubt put a damper on their social lives. It'll definitely be interesting to see what their La La Land life looks like once things get back to normal. One thing's for sure: the zodiac signs who’d love to third-wheel Meghan and Harry if they had the chance are Taurus, Gemini, and Libra, because their personalities mesh so well.

Prince Harry was born Sep. 15, 1984, which makes him a grounded (if a bit reserved) Virgo. Meghan, on the other hand, was born Aug. 4, 1981, under the sign of Leo, which is all charisma, confidence, and affability. While these two might seem like polar opposites, they actually make for a compatible pair. Virgo's practicality and drive to take care of those they love really validates Leo who, in turn, brings a lightness and warmth to Virgo's life. Here's why Taurus, Gemini, and Libra make for a perfect third-wheel for this duo.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both Leo and Virgo love spending time with Taurus, because they're both warm and grounded, so they feel an instant connection, but in different ways. For Leo and Taurus, it's about mutual respect and appreciation for the finer things in life. Both like to spoil themselves a bit, so they can connect on their appreciation of good food, lavish vacations, and a relaxing spa day. Taurus holds themselves to a high standard, which immediately earns Virgo's respect, who places similarly high expectations on how they present themselves. They consider Taurus to be a person of substance, and so they're happy to let them in their inner circle.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Leo and Gemini share a similarly bright and dynamic energy that makes them very compatible as friends. They love to laugh, have deep conversations (mostly about Leo, to be fair), and connect on an intellectual level. They tend to have a ton of inside jokes and just “get” each other. While Virgo may take a little longer to warm to Virgo because they seem a bit too unpredictable, over time the two can become close friends. This comes down to their shared connection to Mercury, the planet associated with communication. Once everyone is friends, these three can have fun doing just about anything, including just hanging around the house with a bottle of wine, chatting and laughing the night away.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether Leo and Virgo just want to chill, or if they're in the mood to party, a Libra friend makes for the perfect third wheel. Libra can match and balance Leo's energy; they're both the life of the party and can socialize effortlessly, so they always have a great time. Virgo may take a little longer to hit it off with Libra, but they ultimately connect when talking about shared interests and appreciation for the comforts in life. Libra is a breath of fresh air and a harmonizing force in any third-wheeling situation.

Truthfully, there are few zodiac signs that wouldn't blend well with a Leo and Virgo couple, as they bring such different types of energy to the relationship dynamic. However, these three signs just have the edge on connecting with both Meghan and Harry’s in equal measure.