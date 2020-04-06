Few things solidify a budding relationship like hearing your partner profess their love to you. Since every relationship is different, it can be tough to know exactly when the time is right to share your feelings. For anyone who prefers to take things slow, one of the zodiac signs who won’t rush to say “I love you” may be a good match for you. Even if you tend to fall hard and fast, there are still valuable insight that can be gleaned from dating someone who approaches love more slowly. Here are the signs that definitely won't rush to drop the L-word.

Gemini

According to Terry O’Connor, astrologer at The Astro Coach, Geminis are ruled by their minds. Even when it comes to the not-so-rational experience of falling in love, Geminis won't let themselves become fully invested until their rational mind has decided that the relationship has real potential. Their natural affinity for headiness also influences the type of people they are typically attracted to. "They’re attracted to intelligence, banter, sarcasm and lighthearted playfulness," O'Connor previously told Bustle. "Words and how they receive those words will be like pollen to a bee."

Capricorn

Capricorns are some of the most dedicated signs of the zodiac. These goats have a level of commitment and work ethic that is truly amazing. "Capricorn, being the mountain goat, will take its time to scale that mountain and reach its goals," said O'Connor. "They apply the same methods in business as they do with love. They want love to be worth it." Although they may have a reputation for being aloof, Capricorns have big hearts. That said, they're very careful about who they give it to. "Formal, old fashioned, serious, and guarded, Capricorns want love just as much as the next sign," explained O'Connor.

Shutterstock

Aquarius

As a fixed air sign, Aquarians are known for being independent, driven, and quirky. They are the type of people who are incredibly committed, sometimes even to a fault. However, the road to love can be a very slow one due to their need for autonomy. "Aquarius may be skittish when it comes to love," according to Horoscope.com. "While they enjoy flirtatious relationships and can easily be in a long-term 'friends with benefits' situation, love — even when they have deep feelings for the other person — can lead them to feel trapped or scared of the future." But, if you don't mind waiting, once they do commit, they'll take it very seriously.

Ultimately, when it comes to love, what constitutes "rushing" is subjective. Although deciding on the perfect moment to make your feelings known may not be easy, try not to overthink it.