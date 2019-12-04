3 Zodiac Signs Who Love Vanilla Sex Exactly As It Is

Vanilla may not be the most exciting flavor of ice cream, but it's classic, consistent, and usually pretty satisfying. Trying that intriguing bourbon-and-cornflake flavor could lead to disappointment and a waste of a few dollars, and some people are willing to take that risk. Others... not so much. It's the same with vanilla sex. There are some zodiac signs who love vanilla sex and its predictability, and for those signs, the idea of introducing BDSM, kink, or fetishism into the bedroom has little appeal. Buying a G-spot vibrator may or may not bring your sex game to the next level, but vanilla-loving signs are unlikely to make that investment.

It's not just the potential cost that disuades people from kink, especially since BDSM doesn't necessarily involve accessories. Vanilla sex usually doesn't even mean the same thing to everyone. As certified sex educator Alicia Sinclair previously explained to Elite Daily, "Creating labels for sex is silly in general, as there’s no right or wrong." While plenty of sexual encounters fall somewhere between vanilla and kinky, some signs err towards more conventional sex, and that's totally their prerogative. These three signs tend to be hella vanilla, so you don't have to worry about performing sexual gymnastics with them.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) filadendron/E+/Getty Images Taureans are all about sex and passion, but they also love to be cozy and hate exerting more than a minimal amount of effort. If faced with the choice of hopping on a bondage horse or having lazy spoon sex, it's pretty safe to say which offer will tempt them more. People born under this sign tend to surround themselves with scented candles, Egyptian cotton sheets, and anything else that will make them feel luxurious AF, and something about assless chaps just doesn't fit into their aesthetic. Basically, the only sex toy a Taurus might be tempted by is fur-lined handcuffs.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) For Cancer, the best kind of sex involves constant eye contact, lots of cuddling, and both parties remaining under the covers the whole time. Cancer might be the most emotionally vulnerable sign of them all, but when it comes to physical vulnerability, this sign tends to get a little shy. For them, sex is far more intimate than erotic, and they like to stick to the positions that allow them to feel as close to their partner as possible. Forget BDSM — the spiciest move a Cancer is probably willing to try in the bedroom is leaving the light on.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Virgos strive for perfection in all facets of life, and that includes their sex life. Of course, obtaining perfection means sticking to what they know and taking few risks. Those born under this sign are stubborn, and if they only feel confident having sex in the missionary position, their SO better learn to love it — or, at least, accept it. It's not that Virgos don't care about their partner's satisfaction — it's often that they care too much. Virgos are givers, and because they know improvisation doesn't always pay off, they're likely to snub kinky stuff for their own tried-and-true sex moves.