If you've ever felt like you can't throw a rock without hitting a happy couple, and yet you can't seem to find anyone who's the right fit for you to even date, it's not because you're too picky. It could just be that you're very discerning about who you put your romantic energy into. Your standards are strict, and that's totally OK. It may even be that you're one of the zodiac signs who are super selective about dating, because you'd rather be single than spending your time with someone who isn't quite right for you.

The zodiac signs that tend to be more choosy about their partners are the ones who have very clear ideas about what they need. And finding those qualities in a partner is directly linked to attraction, for them. This means that even considering dating someone who doesn't meet their expectations isn't really something they'd do. If that sounds familiar, chances are you're one of the signs who are unapologetically selective when it comes to dating.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Virgo is the perfectionist of the zodiac. They hold themselves to a very high standard and can be their own harshest critics. Knowing this, is it really any surprise that they would hold anyone they'd consider dating to a high standard as well? An earth sign like Virgo has a very clear and grounded idea of what they want from life. This includes the kind of partnership they want, which is why Virgo has a tendency to take things slowly and really observe and get to know anyone they think has real romantic potential. Once they're sure they are interested in pursuing things, a softer, more loving side of Virgo comes out. That's not to say this sign won't have a tiny bit of constructive criticism to “help” their partner reach their full potential.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

MixMedia/E+/Getty Images

Like Virgo, Capricorn is an earth sign who takes a very realistic and pragmatic view of what they want in life. And yes, that definitely extends to what they want in a relationship as well. Capricorn is highly ambitious and driven, and they want a partner who's going to improve the quality of their life, so drama and immaturity are a massive turn off. Cap needs someone who will fit in with their life and get on the same page with them. They don't believe in wasting time, so they don't date around hoping to get lucky and find the one. If a Cap asks you out, chances are you've already been at least somewhat vetted.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Aquarius is very independent, so they rarely feel any pressure to get cuffed up. When you're this comfortable and confident in your own company, there's no need to settle for someone who isn't exactly the right fit for you. Aquarius is also a very unique personality. Finding someone who truly gets them and embraces them for being the unicorn they are can be a bit of a challenge. This explains why many times Aquarius ends up falling for someone who was their friend first. They need someone like this they can take things slowly with and let the romance blossom at its own pace.

At the end of the day, you get to decide who you're interested in dating. Period. If that means they have to check off a personal criterion which happens to be, ahem, a very high standard, so be it. You, do you, boo. The rest will follow.