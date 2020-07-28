Some signs in the zodiac are masters of romance. Take Libra and Taurus, for example. They're both ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love and romance, so being sentimental and expressing their affection in more traditionally romantic ways comes naturally to them. But for those looking to be swept off their feet by a partner, there are a few other signs they might want to keep an eye on. These are the zodiac signs who are secretly romantic and actually undercover softies. They might not stand outside your window holding a boombox over their heads, but these signs know how to woo with the best of them — albeit in their own unique (and sometimes subtle) ways.

These are the signs that tend to be a bit more reserved or unpredictable. However, when they're feeling those romantic vibes and want to show how much they care, they really know how to make the one they love feel like the most adored person in the world. If that sounds like what you're looking for in a partner, then swipe no farther than these secretly romantic signs.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Aries’ romance style is in keeping with how they approach everything: with bursts of passion and total commitment. So, while they're not always great with things like remembering anniversaries, they are the type to surprise you with a weekend away on a vacation for two, just because and totally out of nowhere. Aries lives in the moment, pursuing what excites and fulfills them. As a result, they aren’t exactly planners. Instead, when the moment strikes and they're feeling romantic, they go all-in with the big, sweet gesture.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

mapodile/E+/Getty Images

Virgo might not be the first zodiac sign that springs to mind when you’re thinking of romance. This earth sign is well known for being practical, analytical, and a bit critical. But what's less appreciated is how much they love to take care of and uplift the people in their life. So, while Virgo isn’t the type to give a dozen roses or write love poems, they show their romantic side every day in the small things they do, like anticipating your needs, giving genuine heartfelt compliments, and making a big deal out of planning your birthday celebration every year. They're always looking for ways to celebrate you and make you feel special and loved.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

If your last partner made you feel like you weren’t important to them by never remembering your birthday or anniversary, find yourself a Capricorn lover ASAP. This sign might not be big on the mushy stuff, but they'll never forget an important date or to make a big deal of your love on that day. Capricorn's organized, disciplined, loyal, and a total closet romantic. They may not treat every single day like it's an opportunity to sweep you off your feet, but when they set their mind to romance they do it like they do all things: with total dedication and lots of meticulous planning.

While these signs might not be the most well known for their romantic sides, make no mistake: they know how to show just how much they care and can sweep their partners off their feet with the best of them.