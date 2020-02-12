Life can get very busy, and making time for the people you're closest to isn't always easy. However, when it comes to healthy relationships, getting to know a partner one-on-one is always important. But for some people, sharing plenty of quality time with their partner isn't just be a priority early on in a relationship. In fact, quality time is actually a love language. So, if nonstop IRL bonding sounds like bliss to you, figuring out the zodiac signs to date if you love quality time is definitely a good idea. Here are three signs known for making couple time a priority.

Cancer

According to the Astro Twins, a Cancer's idea of a good time includes spending as much time as possible with the people they love. "Positive Cancer astrology traits include being helpful, patient, compassionate, nurturing, romantic and creative," wrote the Twins. "They throw intimate dinner parties, as they love nothing more than sharing a good home cooked meal with their closest friends."

Cancers love being surrounded by their loved ones so much, it can be tough for them to set boundaries with friends and family. So, don't be surprised if they spontaneously invite over a friend from work who's going through a tough time, or insist that their BFF joins your night-out. If you prefer your quality time to include only the two of you, it's important to find a gentle way to communicate this to them.

Pisces

Shutterstock

If you're looking for a partner with unparalleled emotional depth who'll love exploring their imagination and creative impulses with you, then your future with a Pisces is bright. These fascinating people are the chameleons of the zodiac. However, being so versatile can get tiring as they put so much effort into fitting in with every crowd. That's why, when they fall in love, it's important that their partner can accept all of the seemingly contradictory parts of themselves. Spending quality time with someone who understands their complex nature in its entirety is one of their deepest desires, but often goes un-communicated.

"In conversation, they can overdo it on the power of positive thinking, but no matter how unrealistic their optimism seems or how outlandish their dreams sound, resist the urge to burst their bubble at all costs," wrote Danny Larkin for Vice. "If a Pisces can’t dream and imagine with their lover, who can they share their fantasies with?" So, if you're up for the challenge of wooing an eclectic soul, a Pisces in love will never want to leave your embrace.

Virgo

When it comes to dating a Virgo, they thrive on having fun adventures with their main squeeze. Even if you're doing something another sign might find tedious or boring, a Virgo can have a blast just about anywhere, as long as they're with people they care about. "They make even the smallest errands fun and get so excited to do mundane things that other couples dread, like grocery or furniture shopping," explained Larkin.The only challenge to consider when carving out time to spend with your Virgo partner is scheduling. These guys are known for being extremely disciplined with keeping commitments, so planning ahead is a must.

Spending plenty of time together is an important part of most healthy relationships. Regardless of your partner's zodiac sign, if you're craving more time with them, speak up. Even if quality time isn't your primary love language, making enough time for each other is a must.