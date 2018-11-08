I think it's safe to say that nobody likes rejection, and being broken up with will always have some degree of suck to it. After a breakup, some people are able to dust themselves off and go about their business, while others prefer to gloomily stalk their ex on social media and mentally rehash every argument that led to this moment. Of course, your zodiac sign has a little something to do with how you process a split, and there are certainly zodiac signs that take breakups badly.

All signs have varying degrees of emotionality, but a breakup can be about so much more than feelings. It can change your lifestyle and routine, it can be expensive if you have to move out, and it can challenge your understanding of the world. And some breakups are especially traumatic if there's infidelity, broken trust, or deception involved, which is just icing on the crap cake. So how certain signs react to breakups has to do not only with how emotional the sign is, but how resistant they are to change, how they handle a blow to their ego, and how they process trauma. Here are a few zodiac signs that take breakups hard with a capital "H."

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Stocksy/jamiegrillphotography Aries is a fierce competitor and they do not like to lose. If they sense their relationship is coming to an end, they'll often preempt being dumped and just end things themselves. Aries has many wonderful qualities, like ambition, zest for life, and boundless energy, but they're also known for their explosive tempers and for fighting dirty. Aries handles a breakup like a lost competition, and will lash out, reframe the argument to favor themselves, and most likely say things they'll later regret. Post-breakup, Aries can be prone to fighting to get their ex back with grand gestures and proclamations, but aren't quite sure if they truly want the relationship back or just want to "win."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Stocksy/CACTUS Cancer is protective, deeply sensitive, and wears their heart on their sleeve, so for Cancer to trust someone enough to be in a relationship — it's a BFD. That's why when Cancer finally feels safe in a partnership, they really don't want it to end. So if Cancer is broken up with, they feel like their world (and their protective shell) is crumbling. They'll hang on to a broken relationship and ask their ex to talk things out, so in order for Cancer to truly let go, they need to hate their ex. This is when Cancer gets harsh — they'll paint their ex as a villain, set up firm boundaries, and might never talk to them ever again. #ouch