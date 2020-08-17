When it comes to identifying the zodiac's most passionate signs, it's often the same two or three that come to mind. Typically, sexy Scorpio and exuberant Aries are at the top of the list because their smoldering energy is impossible to miss. However, the zodiac signs that are secretly passionate can be just as magnetic and satisfying to be around — sometimes even more so because their fire is subtler and less likely to burn too hot. What makes the following signs shine is their effortless ability to move through life with an inner glow that is truly lit.

Taurus

As a fixed earth sign, Taurus has so many light and playful qualities that bring joy to the people around them. However, underneath their need to socially connect is a deep passion and hedonistic hunger that they may go to great lengths to conceal. That said, once you've been brought into their inner circle of trust, you'll definitely see their fiery side. "Anchored by the earth, this passionate sign is all about sensuality, and is always seeking out pleasure," according to Horoscope.com. "Whether they're indulging in luxurious massages, spending hours in bed with their lover, or going on a long run, Taureans love feeling present in their body and frequently need to get in touch with their physical self."

Sagittarius

As a mutable fire sign, Sagittarius is known for being a highly adaptable and exciting sign to be around. Although they may lack the sensual intensity of other quintessentially passionate signs like Scorpio, Aries, or Cancer, a Sag's brand of magic lies in their enthusiasm for life. "Sagittarius is so passionate that they’ll quickly draw your interest," wrote Astrologer Danny Larkin for Vice. "As you get to chatting with them, you’ll be impressed by how their deep reservoir of knowledge seeps out. Whatever topic you bring up, Sag will get this excited look in their eyes and share insights you likely haven’t heard before."

VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images

Capricorn

As the resident workaholic of the zodiac, Capricorn is a sign that may seem much more stoic and rigid than they actually are. Underneath their obsession with success is an intense passion that pushes them to realize their full potential. As a cardinal earth sign, Cap is a leader who can handle bumps and bruises along their journey to the top. "[Caps] often see life as an uphill battle, with the ultimate reward arriving only through suffering and sacrifice," wrote the Astrotwins on Astrostyle.com. "Ambitious Capricorn is symbolized by a mountain goat climbing up a rocky hill, taking one cautious step at a time. And that’s exactly how patient Caps like to do everything."

Ultimately, every zodiac sign expresses their passion in different ways. Although there's no objectively "right" or "wrong" way to connect to your inner force, achieving a sustainable balance may come easier to some. Taurus, Sagittarius, and Capricorn might not wear their passionate tendencies on their sleeves, but underneath the surface, their lust for life burns beyond bright.