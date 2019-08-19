Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big from Sex and the City. Piper Chapman and Alex Vause from Orange Is the New Black. Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl. What do all of these couples have in common? They're trapped in love-hate relationships but somehow can never manage to break up for good. If you find yourself in a constant cycle of breakups and makeups, then you might just be one of the zodiac signs prone to love-hate relationships, and TBH, getting out of this kind of relationship is far more difficult than it sounds.

I know I'm not the only person who spent seven seasons of Scandal yelling at my TV, "Olivia, Fitz isn't good for you! Get over him!" As a Scorpio, you'd think I understand better than most how susceptible some people are to a love-hate dynamic. Perhaps it has to do with a tendency to hold on to both things and people longer than you should. Perhaps you just can't make up your mind. Anyone can find themselves in a volatile or emotionally draining relationship, but if you were born under one of these zodiac signs, then you might just find yourself unable to avoid relationship drama.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Shutterstock Geminis are usually pretty happy-go-lucky, so I can see how you might be surprised by this one on the list. But as adaptable and sociable as they are, Geminis are also terribly fickle. People born under this sign tend to have a hard time making decisions, and when they do make one, it's usually made impulsively. See how that might cause some trouble romantically? Rather than looking to the future, a Gemini tends to focus on the here and now, and this lack of direction causes them to get easily bored, especially when it comes to relationships. Sometimes known for being a touch superficial (sorry, Geminis), it can be easy for them to turn a blind eye to a destructive relationship. When Katy Perry sang, "You're hot then you're cold, you're 'yes' then you're 'no'..." I'm pretty sure she was talking about this indecisive zodiac sign.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer folks are known for having all the feels, which makes them perceptive, but also painfully sensitive. Governed by the moon, those born under the sign of the crab are prone to emotional inconsistency and are more likely than most to cry at the drop of a hat. You're big softies, Cancers. You can't help it. Of course, that emotional depth and vulnerability can make it easier for a Cancer to fall into a love-hate relationship. Yes, they are known for taking everything to heart and tend to hold grudges, but they're also loyal AF — sometimes to a fault. Cancers are more likely than any other sign to fall blindly in love, even if it's to the detriment of their self-esteem. Being sentimental, they also have a hard time letting anything go, whether that's a drawer full of old letters or a relationship that has passed its expiration date.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock Being secretive and mysterious, Scorpios like to believe that everything has a deeper meaning, even relationships that clearly aren't meant to be. As Scorpio is a water sign like Cancer, people born under this sign are easy to offend and reluctant to forgive, but they take commitment seriously. You're an all-or-nothing kind of person, and if you're into someone, you'll do just about anything to make it work (even if it's def not working). A Scorpio's subconscious is basically working overtime all the time, so even if you logically know someone is bad for you, you could be justifying the relationship in your head without even meaning to. Also like Cancers, Scorpios have a flair for drama. They tend to overthink and feel everything deeply, and being the sensual people that they are, Scorpio are all about passion, both in their relationships and in the bedroom. Letting go of things? LOL. Not going to happen.