Weddings are stressful. Even when meticulously planned and fully paid for, the day of can be really intense for everyone involved — but especially for the bride. That's because chances are they have spent a lot of time and energy into making the day perfect, and they know that all eyes will be on them. So, they can sometimes be a bit... let's go with "intense" on their wedding day. And if you they happen to be one of the zodiac signs most likely to be stressed-out brides, well, then you can bet they are really going to need to have the support of their friends and loved ones on the big day.

The reason these signs are feeling the heat so much comes from the fact that it means a lot to them, so they just want to the day to go well and to create beautiful memories for themselves and the people they are sharing this special moment with. Sometimes, that can result in fiery tempers (ahem Aries) or some serious micromanaging of the wedding party (Virgo, yes, I am talking to you). Just try to remember, if you're one of their wedding party, to be understanding. Or if you're the bride, give yourself a break, because if you happen to be one of the following signs, some of this stress was written in the stars.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19) Giphy While Aries is always up for a challenge, there is something about the structure and specific pressure of their wedding day that brings out the fiery side in this Mars-ruled sign. Typically, easy-going Aries is also known to have a temper, and can be a bit, ahem, impatient with others. So, if you happen to be in the bridal party, there is a chance you will get the brunt of their emotions. But hang in there, because once the big ceremony is over Aries will be back to their usually charismatic and fun selves at the reception.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22) Giphy Leo is ruled by the Sun, the heavenly body associated with reason — but also the one the rest of the solar system revolves around. Can you guess which side is going to come out on Leo’s wedding day? Yep, this normally warm-hearted and generous sign has a tendency to let their diva flag fly high on their wedding day. But here's the thing: It's not really about their ego, although it might feel like it, but rather just Leo feeling the pressure to be “on” and please everyone around them. So, be gentle and understanding and, before you know it, Leo will be back to their kind and loving self again.