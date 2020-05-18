Peter Weber might have nabbed the Bachelor spot, but if there's one Bachelorette season 15 alum who truly stole the audience's heart, it has to be Tyler Cameron. With those blue eyes, a huge heart, and a jawline that just won't quit, it's no wonder Bachelor Nation is still crushing on him so hard. And if you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs most compatible with Tyler Cameron, now just might be the perfect time to slide into his DMs and shoot your shot, because as he recently told E!, his current relationship status is single as a Pringle.

Cameron was born Jan. 31, 1993, under the sign of Aquarius. For Aquarius, flirting and having fun with a new love interest comes relatively easily, but making that transition from attraction to a full-on relationship can be a bit tricky for this independent sign. They need a very special person to both understand them and encourage them to open up their heart. However, once they do, Aquarius can be a very passionate, honest, and loyal partner. Just don't expect them to stick around if you try to change them or limit their sense of freedom. They want a partner who shares their need for personal space, who can stimulate them intellectually, and who's confident enough in their connection to not take Aquarius' sometimes aloof attitude personally. This is why Aries, Gemini, and Libra are the best fit for Cameron's heart.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Presley Ann/WireImage/Getty Images

Adventure-loving Aries and offbeat Aquarius can make for a seriously fun-loving and exciting pair. These two both have a desire to live life to the fullest outside the traditional lines. They are passionate and couldn’t care less about what others think of them. That's the kind of confidence that allows them to be fully who they are with one another and accept each other for all their quirks. Both of these signs are highly self-assured, so they don’t need a partner who's constantly at their side to be confident in their connection, which is good since neither are especially emotionally effusive, no matter how deep their emotions run.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

For Gemini, the biggest turn-on is someone who can stimulate their curiosity and keep them on their toes. Enter Aquarius, the most unique and intellectually unpredictable sign in the zodiac. Needless to say, Gemini's entranced by this sign's idiosyncratic mind. They’ve never met anyone quite like Aquarius, so they're intrigued and want to know everything there is to know, which keeps that spark of passion alive in a sign who all-too-often finds people shallow and loses interest quickly. For Aquarius, all this interest makes them feel seen and appreciated in a way few other signs can match.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Libra and Aquarius are the power couple of any social scene. Both of these signs love to surround themselves with interesting and artistic people who share their quirky and offbeat sensibilities. As a result, these two tend to start as friends before slowly transitioning into lovers. Once they do, their relationship is like no other, as they blaze a path together creating their unique idea of what a relationship is to them. The only issue that these two may face is that both are famously nonconfrontational, so learning to communicate directly is the key to making the connection last for a lifetime.

To be fair, astrological compatibility is far from being a guarantee that a couple's a perfect match, but these signs, who share Aquarius free spirit, verve for life, and independence just have a bit more of a leg up when it comes to snatching Camerons’ final rose.