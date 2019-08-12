If you're a Bachelor Nation fan, chances are you're still catching your breath after everything that went down on the Season 15 finale of The Bachelorette. From Hannah Brown picking Jed Wyatt over supreme dreamboat Tyler Cameron, to Wyatt turning out to be shady AF, to Brown shooting her shot with Cameron and asking him out for a drink — it was a lot. Not that I'm complaining, but all that had to be peak drama, right? Nope, because now I'm wondering which partner Tyler Cameron is most astrologically compatible with after he was spotted cozying up with Brown and Gigi Hadid just two short days apart.

Here's how it all went down. According to Us Weekly, a source reportedly told the publication that Brown reportedly invited Cameron over to her place for that post-finale drink on Aug. 1. This was seemingly confirmed when Cameron was photographed leaving her apartment the following morning. For fans of this rekindling, there was plenty to be excited about. But just a few days later, witnesses on Twitter spotted Cameron on what seemed like a date with Hadid at Soho House in Brooklyn, New York. They reportedly followed that up with a second date the next day, and this time they were reportedly seen bowling with a group of friends. According to a reported E! News source, “Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler.” This same source went on to explain, “They met for drinks last night at Soho and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation. They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other.”

Odds are you have an opinion on which date is better suited for Cameron, but what do the stars have to say about these pairings? Cameron was born Jan. 31, under the sign of Aquarius. If you've ever dated an Aquarian, you know they're a unique sign that needs a partner who's a perfect fit in order to be happy in a relationship. As it turns out, one of his recent romantic connections is much more astrologically compatible than the other. Here's what we can divine about who Cameron is most compatible with based on their zodiac signs.

Hannah Brown: Libra Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's very easy to fall for a Libra like Brown. This sign is charming and social, and when they turn their attention on you, it's easy to feel like the rest of the world has fallen away. They tend to go all-in with their heart, thanks to their ruling planet Venus, but they also have very clear, strong feelings about fairness and justice in a relationship. When they feel like they're not being treated fairly, they tend to make like a typical air sign and blow away on a breeze. While this romantic and charming sign has no trouble wooing partners, in order for their relationships to be long-lasting, they need someone confident. That's because this social butterfly tends to be a bit of a flirt, so they almost always have potential partners waiting in the wings, hoping for a chance to win Libra’s heart. That, as you would imagine, can be a real struggle for anyone with trust issues.

Gigi Hadid: Taurus Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taureans like Hadid make for incredible partners since they're so grounded and warm-hearted, and nobody goes harder for the people they love than a Taurus. Security and commitment are very important to this sign, so folks who like to juggle a few partners and keep things casual for an extended period need not apply. That's because this sign is all about settling down and living the best and most luxe life possible thanks to their ruling planet, Venus. There is no better partner than a Taurus when paired with someone who wants the same things, but folks playing the field are not a good fit. The quickest way to bring out Taurus' jealous, possessive side is with uncertainty and mind games. Taureans have high standards for how they expect to be treated, and they aren’t going to put up with less.