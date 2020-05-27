If you've been thinking now might be a good time to try your luck at sliding into Queen Ri's DMs, please take a seat. (Or a bow?!) If you have love on the brain (I'm sorry, I had to) that you need to confess to her highness, it might be helpful to know the zodiac signs most compatible with Rihanna. After all, if you're going to try to seduce the most seductive human on the planet, please do your research. Born on Feb. 20, Rihanna is sensual and sassy Pisces, The good news is, if you're one of the following zodiac signs, you just might have a leg up on the competition.

Cancer

As fellow water signs, it's not uncommon for Pisces and Cancer to feel an instant spark. They are both highly emotional and sensitive signs that will share a deep understanding of each other's emotions. This shared capacity for empathy can take the emotional (and physical) intimacy to new heights. Rihanna's free-flowing creativity and fierce independence (both quintessential Pisces traits) can be intimidating to a lot of people. Fortunately, Cancer can easily see past surface-level glamour to see what counts — Despite her tough, no-nonsense persona, Riri is a major softie with so much love to give.

Scorpio

Talk about an explosive connection! A Scorpio and Pisces union if full of extremes. Both signs are passionate and crave a bit of intensity and drama in their relationships. Although this might not sound like a good thing, as long as both individuals are committed, these two will naturally excel at meeting each other's needs and it will take a lot to tear them apart. That said, they must develop honest communication early on. Ultimately, Scorpio's dark and mysterious nature is likely to resonate with bad gal Riri.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Capricorn

When it comes to a Pisces and Capricorn partnership, this is a textbook case of opposites attracting. Dreamy and spiritual Pisces can help hard-working and driven Capricorn learn to surrender to the spontaneity of life, while Capricorn can show Pisces the benefits of structure and practicality. Capricorn's confidence and ambition also mean that they have a clear direction in life, and won't feel threatened by Ri's success. These two worker bees could have some serious power couple potential.

Ultimately, Rihanna's strength, passion, and vibrant inner-world are all defining Pisces qualities that make them fun and deep romantic partners. However, Pisces is also known for their emotional intensity and general stubbornness, so they tend to find the best compatibility in people who are patient, loving, and grounded.