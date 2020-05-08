Good news, Peter Kavinsky fans — Noah Centineo may be back on the market. He and model Alexis Ren reportedly split after a year of dating, according to Us Weekly, and the fact that they no longer follow each other on Instagram seems to back up this claim. It's unclear why the two decided to go their separate ways (or if they even actually broke up), but I will say this: Their astrological compatibility wasn't exactly a dream come true. Since he's a Taurus, the zodiac signs most compatible with Noah Centineo are Pisces, Cancer, and Capricorn — and unfortunately Ren, a Sagittarius, was far from an ideal astrological match.

Centineo was born on May 9, which makes him one of the most dependable, sensual, and stubborn signs of the zodiac. Taureans are all about stability and self-care, and unlike Sags, commitment is totally their jam. Back in Aug. 2018, Centineo confessed to Teen Vogue that he considers himself a "hopeless romantic," adding, "I like rom-coms. I think they're adorable and endearing." He also made it clear that he's a relationship guy in Feb. 2020, when he told Harper's Bazaar that he "love[s] monogamy." Major #TaurusVibes. Here are the signs that would be a better fit for this affectionate homebody.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20) ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images When it comes to chillest zodiac signs, Taurus and Pisces take the cake. Though these two dreamy signs don't mind being alone with their own thoughts (and overactive imaginations), time spent with their boo is always a major cuddle fest. Both signs are total snuggle lovers, and when they're together, they can barely keep their hands off each other. A Taurus may become annoyed by a Pisces' occasional unreliability, but a Taurus-Pisces relationship tends to be one built on passion, pleasure, and romance. It also helps that they both have top-notch nonverbal communication skills, so they can basically read each other's minds.

Cancer (June 21—July 22) Gentlest pairing imaginable? It's got to be Cancer and Taurus. You may think these two homebodies would be kind of a snooze together, but TBH, that's exactly the way they like it. Predictability is their middle name, and Netflix and chilling is their game. More than any other signs in the zodiac, Taurus and Cancer long to feel comfortable, safe, and secure at all times, and when these two get together, they're able to satisfy each other's desires. A Taurus-Cancer relationship is all about trust, empathy, and tenderness, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a sweeter bond.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Like Cancer and Taurus, a Taurus-Capricorn relationship isn't the most exciting combo in the zodiac, but when these earth signs date, they can move mountains. Both signs love routine and organization and have zero tolerance for dishonesty, so together, they make the ultimate power couple. They also have a reputation for being a bit old-fashioned when it comes to relationships, which makes for a pretty romantic courtship. Whether they're raising a family or flipping a house together, Taureans and Caps complement each other in a way few signs can. Bottom line: The bond between a Taurus and Cap is basically unbreakable.