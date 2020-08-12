If you have a crush on Joey King, get in line, because seriously who doesn’t? Even if you happen to be one of the zodiac signs compatible with Joey King, the competition for her heart's going to be stiff, including perhaps her Kissing Booth 2 co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez. In a recent appearance on the Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office podcast, Perez confessed he “would love to be dating Joey King. Like, she's dope.” The two sparked rumors of a romance when Perez posted photos of them on a scenic getaway, although Perez denied they were more than friends in his podcast appearance. To be fair, King might not be available anyway, as she's rumored to be dating producer Steven Piet, who's executive producing another of King’s projects, The Act. (Neither star's reps returned Elite Daily's request for comment on their reported relationship.)

King was born July 30, 1999, under the sign of Leo, a fire sign in every sense of the word. When Leo loves, they love hard. They tend to be happiest when they're in a relationship because they enjoy the feeling of being in love. That doesn’t mean that they don’t have an independent streak, though, as nobody's the boss of Leo, and anyone who tries to control them can expect to see the door. Besides, why settle for someone who doesn't love and appreciate you properly when you have no trouble attracting would-be suitors. Like the Sun, this sign's ruling heavenly body, Leo has a gravitational pull that draws people to them and they tend to be the center of attention — and Leo wouldn’t have it any other way. In return, you couldn’t ask for a more warm-hearted, generous, enthusiastic, or loyal partner. Let's face it, Leo's pretty much the total package. The only question is who's worthy of winning a Leo like King’s heart? Well, if you happen to be one of these signs that are the most compatible with Leo, you’ve got a leg up on the competition.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20/WireImage/Getty Images

When Aries and Leo meet, they're thrilled to find someone who finally has the energy and stamina to keep up. Both of these fire signs are full of enthusiasm, optimism, and the drive to take on new adventures and experiences. While Aries might need a bit more space to roam and do their own thing than Leo would prefer, they also have the confidence not to sweat it too much when Aries goes off on a flight of fancy. There can also be a bit of friction between these two strong personalities, who are both comfortable getting a little bossy. However, the push and pull of their dynamic challenges both of them while keeping things spicy and exciting.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

It’s not always easy for Gemini to find someone who can hold their interest for long, so Leo, with all their charisma and positivity, is a breath of fresh air. Leo's confident and bold and that initially intrigues Gemini. It's Leo's warm heart and surprising depth, however, that keeps Gemini's attention for the long haul. Plus, they just have so much fun together, laughing and enjoying everything that life has to offer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leo has a way with signs who typically have trouble sticking around for long, which makes them the ideal match for Sagittarius who's the zodiac’s most hard-to-catch sign. Sagittarius normally fears commitment because they don’t want to be held back from exploring all the fun and knowledge that life has to offer. In Leo, they find a true life’s journey companion. Leo gets Sagittarius' insatiable appetite for growth and adventure and is happy to sign on for whatever comes their way. That's so long as Sag’s wandering eye doesn't wander far, as Leo expects to be the center of their romantic attention.

Whoever ends up in King’s real-life kissing booth on a permanent basis is lucky. Just don’t be too surprised if they happen to be one of these signs that click so well with Leo.