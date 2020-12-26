All those who finished The Queen's Gambit feeling emotionally wrecked and smitten with Anya Taylor-Joy, say "aye." Her portrayal of Beth Harmon was so heartfelt, she had you up late, wringing your hands about a Kentucky orphan and Sicilian openings. And you know Beth's strawberry waves, angelic face, and sleek 'fits def helped get you emotionally invested AF. (Does the Moscow Invitational green velvet dress live rent-free in your head or is it just me?) If you're also in deep, factor the zodiac signs most compatible with Anya Taylor-Joy into your crushing.

Born April 16, 1996, Taylor-Joy is an Aries. This sign is symbolized by a ram, which tells you everything you need to know about Aries. They're fearless, dynamic, and decisive. It's no surprise Taylor-Joy slayed a character like Beth, who dominates but gets swept up by anger. That's right on the money for Aries. Here are the signs who can match this actresses' go-getter spirit, allure, and emotional fervor.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius and Aries are both fire signs. This means Sag and Taylor-Joy would click because they're bold and courageous. Their chemistry and adventure-seeking spirits result in all sorts of after-hours shenanigans. These signs have the best time together, so their romantic relationship would be nothing short of ideal.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Netflix

Leo loves to bring the drama. If Taylor-Joy's IMDB credits are any indication, she'd be well-equipped to handle Leo's flair for the dramatic. Like Aries, Leo is also fire sign. Both signs are playful, inviting people who'd likely hit it off at a film premiere or swanky afterparty. Their shared lust for life, lavish tastes, and fearless determination would make their relationship super compatible and sustainable.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Signs that are six seasons away from each other, aka "opposite zodiac signs," make excellent romantic pairings. On the surface, Aries and Libra may seem too polarized to actually get along. But Libra's contemplative nature could reel in an Aries like Taylor-Joy. Meanwhile, Taylor-Joy's astrological tendency to shake things up could pull Libra out of their classic overthinking.

There's a lot of heat in these pairings, and astrologically speaking, with fiery passion comes short, explosive tempers. As long as all parties work on patience and lean into chaotic fun, the possibilities are endless. If you're a Leo, Libra or Sag, you and Taylor-Joy would make a royally good match.