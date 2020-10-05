J Balvin's confidence is contagious, and if you know anything about those born under the sign of Taurus, then you know it's probably due to his zodiac sign. Born May 7, Balvin falls under the sign of the Bull. Passionate and disciplined, Taurus makes an ideal romantic partner. This sign is also ruled by Venus, so they definitely lay the love on thick. The zodiac signs compatible with J Balvin have the tenacity, patience, and tenderness to match his Taurus nature.

Taurus is an earth sign — notoriously driven and always grinding. Looking at J Balvin's catalog, his sign totally makes sense, doesn't it? But what sets Taurus apart from fellow earth signs Capricorn and Virgo is that they know how to chill and are exceedingly good at doing so.

Taurus' Venusian sensibilities (their affinity for beauty and comfort) means you can often find them in a robe and fuzzy slides, incense ablaze, and chilled beverage in-hand as they celebrate a productive work week. They're gentle with their friends and partners, and want to spoil them so they know how much they're loved. With that in mind, here are three signs who'd vibe with J Balvin — and who J Balvin would totally vibe with right back.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

If you're a Cap, I'm sure you'd agree that Balvin's work ethic (along with, um, everything else about him) is super sexy. You don't end up on TIME's list of The 100 Most Influential People for nothing, you know? That being said, Balvin and a Capricorn would be an iconic, double earth-sign couple.

As a Taurus, he'd likely unearth some hidden compassion in his Cap partner. In turn, Cap would cheer on Taurus in all their professional endeavors. Balvin's Cap partner would gladly tag along to award shows and music video shoots, and would be happy working remotely so they can hit the road with their Taurus king.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

If there are two signs who prioritize "real cozy hours," it's Cancer and Taurus. So naturally, Balvin's date nights with his Cancer partner would be magical. These two would cook up a storm, connect, and cuddle, with plenty of tenderness to go around afterward. Cancer is pretty good at crossing tasks off their to-do list, so a Cancer-Taurus couple would maintain balance between power moves and staying in bed all day.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

As Venus-ruled signs, Libra and Taurus can bond over the art of "styling and profiling." Both signs love curating aesthetics, so strolling hand-in-hand through designer boutiques and home goods stores would be their preferred date vibe. Lust for shiny, luxury items aside, these signs are similar in that they love with their whole hearts. A Libra-Taurus couple would be here for a good time and a long time — and would go to the ends of the earth to make their relationship work.

As if Balvin being super talented and fine wasn't enough, if his zodiac sign is any indication, he's probably a gentle, sensual, caring partner. With great power comes great responsibility, so stan diligently. That especially goes for the signs who are extra compatible with this Taurean hottie.