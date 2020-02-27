We all know that former couple who can't quite seem to stop falling back into bed with one another (or maybe half of that former duo is you). There’s just something about their dynamic that leads them back to one another over and over again. For some exes, this can turn into a bit of a hookup-and-break-up-again cycle. If you're not sure why this pattern continues, the answer may be that they’re simply one of the zodiac pairings who will hook up after a breakup, and that celestial (and sexual) chemistry is hard to resist.

For some of these pairings, it's about never quite feeling like the door has completely closed on the relationship — or at least the physical part. For others, there's just something easy and comfortable about their ongoing connection. They might not be suited for a full-on relationship, and yet the magnetism and connection remain strong. Whatever the case may be, if you or someone you know can't seem to quit their ex completely, there’s a good chance astrological compatibility could be putting a thumb on the scale. These are the zodiac pairings that can’t resist a little post-breakup nookie with their ex.

Gemini & Sagittarius

When this air and fire sign come together, the passion burns bright. They’re highly compatible as they both have a strong degree of intellectual curiosity. Both are looking for a partner who engages them, challenges them, and keeps them on their toes. They find that in one another. But both of these signs are also mercurial and tend to come and go at a moment's notice, which can make their relationship a bit unstable. However, even when they move on, they remain fascinated with one another and often consider each other the one who got away. As a result, they tend to drift back together and over, only to discover the chemistry is still there, even if the relationship isn’t meant to me. One thing leads to another from there.

Cancer & Scorpio

Both Cancer and Scorpio are water signs who love deeply, powerfully, and have a really hard time letting go. While this can create powerful bonds between the right Cancer and Scorpio partners, it can also drive the two apart. When they sense disloyalty, both signs can become defense and lash out. This creates a cycle that can lead to toxicity and require the couple to go their separate ways. But when a connection runs as deeply as the one these two can form, it can be hard to let go completely. There’s passion here that easily reignites even when both parties know they should move on.

Libra & Pisces

Libra and Pisces are the two most romantic signs in the zodiac. Both are true believers in love and want an old-school style romance in their lives. So, when these two signs split, neither of them wants to give up on the hope of reconciliation. This means they often leave the status of the relationship as somewhat undefined, with the potential reunion still up in the air — even if both know in their heart of hearts it's not meant to be. That grey area leaves the door wide open for post-breakup hookups, only to be reminded once again that they’re more in love with the idea of love than with one another.

Saying a true goodbye to an ex can be hard for any sign in the zodiac (for some exes this dynamic works, and, if so, great) but for these couples it can be a little bit harder. So, don't be too hard on your friend, or yourself, if this all sounds a little too familiar.