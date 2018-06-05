There are an infinite number of ways to embrace your queer relationship. Being out and proud is just one of them. If you're trying to find how to celebrate Pride if your partner's not out, start by thinking within the structure of your relationship as it already exists. Are you the kind of couple who likes to go out and about and be in public? Or are you more of the homebody types? Are large events fun for you? Or do they give one or both of you social anxiety? Do you like hanging out with groups of people, or do you prefer when it's just the two of you?

There's no single way to go about being in any kind of relationship, and queer relationship dynamics are often unconventional from the start. You don't have to change anything about what you are already doing with your partner to make space for Pride celebrations. You can find your own way to acknowledge the history and significance of the month while honoring your and your partner's emotions and separate paths.

And while being out and proud is an intentional choice, it's a gift to be able to honor someone's journey towards making that decision for themselves. Maybe these private Pride celebrations will bolster your partner's self-confidence and embolden them to be more open about who they love and how. Even if they don't, you can still have fun and grow closer in the meantime:

1 Plan Your Secret Gaycation Giphy Traveling to queer-friendly cities can give you and your partner some much-needed perspective on your relationship and where you fit in to the global gay community. Plus, being in a place where nobody knows who you are and is likely to never see you again can offer the anonymity your partner might need right now to feel comfortably and unapologetically themselves. Berlin, Germany has been all the rage lately for it's gay nightlife and cultural scene, but if an international flight is out of your budget try hitting up a big city. New York, Los Angeles, or San Francisco can be life-changing and immensely refreshing for someone who has grown up gay in a small town.

2 Have A Queer Film Fest At Home Giphy Are you and your partner movie fanatics? There are plenty of movies about the gay experience that you can watch from the comfort of your home. Seeing gay lives represented on screen can be extremely cathartic and affirming and alleviate feelings of isolation or loneliness. If you're wondering where to start, check out this list of queer films on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon all representing a diverse range of gay experiences.