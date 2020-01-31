You have one more chance to show off your team spirit as football season comes to an end with the biggest game of the year. Thankfully, these Starbucks Super Bowl secret menu drinks include a special Kansas City Chiefs Frappuccino and a San Francisco 49ers iced latte to get you pumped for the most exciting sporting event of the year. Here's how you can get your hands on the sweet sips.

Since the Starbucks secret menu drinks don't have official recipes for baristas to follow in stores, you won't be able to order them off the regular menu at the coffee chain. Instead, you'll need to give your barista specific orders on how to make the drink. So, make sure you know exactly what you want and how to make it before you go up to order these sips, because you won't be able to get what you want if you try ordering it by its secret menu name. Since these secret sips aren't too wild, though, you should be able to bring the recipe and get exactly what you want!

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2. The teams actually have pretty similar team colors, with the Chiefs rocking red and gold and the 49ers sporting scarlet and gold. So, you could probably use all the drinks to support either team.

1. Chiefs Frappuccino

If you're rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, you can show off your pride with the Kansas City Chiefs Frappuccino. This recipe was posted in the private Leaf Rakers Society Facebook Group, which is for Starbucks superfans, is the perfect red-and-gold color combo to show off your Chiefs pride. To order it, ask for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino drizzled with caramel and strawberry puree. It's an interesting blend of flavors that'll get you ready to root for your favorite team during this year's fierce competition.

2. 49ers Iced Latte

Football fans pulling for the San Francisco 49ers can also grab a special themed beverage. The 49ers Iced Latte, which was shared on Reddit, is a sweet caffeinated pick-me-up that'll get you through the day. Redditor u/SelocAvrap doesn't think a true red is achievable to get the scarlet color in the team's uniforms, but you can get down with a golden sip to drink to the history of the team.

The 49ers are named after gold miners who headed to northern California during the Gold Rush of 1848. To order the beverage, ask your barista for a Caramel Iced Latte, which is an iced latte with caramel syrup. But first, ask your barista to add caramel drizzle to the sides of the cup, which will make it look like lines of gold are running down your drink. If you're seeking an extra boost of energy for game day, you can also add an extra shot of espresso.

3. Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Frappuccino

This last drink is actually a secret menu sip for Valentine's Day, but it has a pinkish-red color that could lend itself to either team. To order this drink, created by TotallyTheBomb.com, you can ask for a Strawberry Frappuccino and sub vanilla sweet cream for milk. Then, ask your barista to pour that on top of a base of strawberry purée. That gets topped with mocha drizzle, and then whipped cream, and then more mocha drizzle and a dried strawberry. If you really want to get your team colors, you either sub caramel for the mocha or just add it in as well.

With a few tasty options to celebrate, you're sure to be pumped for game day. Just remember these unique creations might cost more than your average drink due to the customizations.