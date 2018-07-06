Whether you're aware of it or not, you don't need to twist your body into complicated positions or moan like a porn star to be great in bed. In fact, the key to amazing sex is actually much easier to achieve than most modern-day media depictions of sex would have you believe. When it comes to signs you're great in bed, it has way more to do with your attitude and how you interact with your partner than your physical technique or skill level.

As long as you're behaving genuinely and are communicating openly, your partner will be into it too. Speaking up about what you want in bed shows self-assurance, which is far sexier (and likely harder to come by) than being able to put your legs above your head. The more comfortable you are in your own skin, the hotter your partner will find you. It's normal to be a little self-conscious about your body or your performance from time to time, but learning to love your imperfections is the only way to build confidence.

Your partner already knows you're great in bed, so it's time for you to know, too. In addition to being yourself, here are three other sure signs you're awesome in bed.

1 You're not afraid to make a little noise. Stocksy/Studio Firma I'm not referring to forced dirty talk or fake moans here. The hottest thing you can verbalize in the bedroom is what you want. If your partner does something that feels amazing, let them know. A phrase as simple as "this feels nice" or "keep doing that" gives them validation and encourages open communication in bed. It will definitely turn the other person on to know that you're enjoying yourself. Plus, they can file that successful move away for future use. And if reacting to what you like is sexy, it's even sexier to go ahead and ask for what you want. It's OK to mention what you're not so into as well. If you feel uncomfortable in a position or you're just not feeling much at all, speak up. I guarantee that your partner would rather change things up in the moment than find out afterwards that you didn't have as good a time as you led them to believe.

2 You're surprisingly flexible. Stocksy/Rachel Bellinsky In this case, flexibility in bed means making suggestions, being open to trying new things, and not getting discouraged or embarrassed if a move or fantasy doesn't work out exactly the way you expected it to. Sex is never as flawless as it looks in the movies. In real life, weird stuff happens. You have to learn to just go with it. Unexpected noises, accidentally elbowing your partner, or bumping your head on the wall aren't exactly sexy, but they're inevitable parts of hooking up. Sometimes, laughing it off is the only way to deal. Believe it or not, sharing these awkward experiences in bed will only bring you and your partner closer together.