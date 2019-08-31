3 Signs A Friend Likes You As More Than Just Friends

Finally, a friend might be into you as more than just a friend when you notice they want to talk to you a lot more than usual. "If they start asking you more questions that seem more personal, they could like you," Safran explains. Pay attention to how often they text you, if they're texting you for a specific reason, or if it's just to say hi. If they're sending you texts late at night that make it seem like they want to meet up (or hook up!), then their intentions are pretty clear.

Once you've identified the signs above, it's time to decide how you feel. "If you know you don't feel the same way, the best thing you can do is either be honest that you value their friendship but don't see them in a romantic way, or you can state that you like someone else romantically and have them get the hint that you are into someone else," Safran advises. On the other hand, if you want to be more than just friends, let those sparks fly!

"If you do feel the same way, figure out a way to spend some time together where you can talk and be in a more romantic setting to create the ability to move the relationship to the next level," Safran says. It's totally possible to go from just friends to more, and if you're both into it, then heck yes! But if you don't feel the same way, it's good to know where you stand and how to handle the situation. Whatever happens, remember that you were friends first, and hopefully, your friendship is strong enough to endure this potentially awkward situation.