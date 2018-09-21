3 Reasons To Ask Out That Cute Person In Your Class & Get An "A" In Flirting

It may be easier to ask someone out at a party because the environment is definitely more laidback and fun compared to class. Keep in mind that because parties are so casual, even if you ask someone out, you could forget to ask for their number or end up leaving without making concrete plans. Since you and your crush are probably more alert for class than you would be at a party, you can make the plans and exchange numbers right there. Or, if you are both leaving class and have a free afternoon, you could wander into a coffee shop as soon as class gets out.

No matter the scenario, it can be intimidating to ask someone on a date. Choosing the best time and environment to talk to your crush about hanging out can definitely help ease your nerves. These are only a few reasons that asking a class mate out could really work. Overall, the odds are in your favor for when you feel ready to talk to that Chem 101 crush you feel a certain... chemistry with.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!