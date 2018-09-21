3 Reasons To Ask Out That Cute Person In Your Class & Get An "A" In Flirting
Asking someone out on a date can be intimidating. When it comes to shooting your shot, you might as well give it a try. In the words of Wayne Gretzky, "You miss every shot you don't take." If you want to ask out someone in class, there are some surprisingly great reasons to do so. For instance, Facebook Data Sciences reports that 28 percent of married college graduates went to the same school as their spouse and 15 percent went to the same high school. This is great news for you if you've been crushing hard on the cutie that sits next to you in history class.
Asking someone out at a party may seem easier than doing so before class, but you could get distracted and forget to make concrete plans with them. Asking after class is a great time to schedule something concrete because you're both more alert. In class, you can also drop the suggestion in a conversation about homework or go the old-school route and pass them a note. If you want to ask your class crush out, but you're nervous, check out the following reasons why it might just work!
1You have a solid reason.
Being in class together might mean a few things. It could mean that you've had a chance to get to know each other at least a little bit. This can make the transition to suggesting a date outside of class a little bit easier compared to if you didn't know each other at all. If you talk frequently, you probably know enough about them to have a really fun date. If you haven't spoken with each other at all, there could still be recognition from seeing each other in class — and maybe even a mutual crush happening.
2You already have built-in content to discuss on the date.
Once you make the date, being classmates helps you out a lot. You already have a lot of material to discuss simply by being in the same class. If it's a major-specific course, you can also talk about your shared field and why both of you chose it. You can also dish about your funny or strict professor or your fellow classmates.
3The date is more likely to happen.
It may be easier to ask someone out at a party because the environment is definitely more laidback and fun compared to class. Keep in mind that because parties are so casual, even if you ask someone out, you could forget to ask for their number or end up leaving without making concrete plans. Since you and your crush are probably more alert for class than you would be at a party, you can make the plans and exchange numbers right there. Or, if you are both leaving class and have a free afternoon, you could wander into a coffee shop as soon as class gets out.
No matter the scenario, it can be intimidating to ask someone on a date. Choosing the best time and environment to talk to your crush about hanging out can definitely help ease your nerves. These are only a few reasons that asking a class mate out could really work. Overall, the odds are in your favor for when you feel ready to talk to that Chem 101 crush you feel a certain... chemistry with.
