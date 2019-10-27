3 Political Costumes For Halloween 2019 You Should Definitely Not Do

Halloween is quickly approaching, and if you haven't already come up with a costume yet, you're probably scrambling to think of some creative ideas. As you gear up for this spooky season, you might be tempted to get political, and that's not a bad idea! However, there are some bad politics costumes for Halloween 2019 that you should definitely not do, and I've provided some examples below.

Every year, Halloween inevitably prompts some people to don costumes that are offensive in some way. There are incidents of blackface, costumes mocking different cultures or religions, and ensembles that body-shame others. It's important to avoid all of these insensitive costumes, but they're not the only ones we have to look out for. In light of the current climate, more and more political Halloween costumes have cropped up, and not all of them are great ideas.

When coming up with a politically-themed Halloween costume, it’s important to get creative without making light of humanitarian crises or political figures’ personal lives. In 2017, for example, costumes of Hillary Clinton in an orange jumpsuit were a tasteless choice, as were Anne Frank/Holocaust victim costumes. Take a look below at some of the offensive political costumes out there that you should make sure to avoid this — and every — year.

"Free Melania" Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images "Free Melania" has been an unnecessarily popular trope ever since Donald Trump began his campaign for president in 2015. After he was elected, it only got worse. Many Americans were convinced that Melania Trump was not acting of her own accord in supporting her husband's bid for the presidency, and that she was trapped in her marriage. "Free Melania" signs began cropping up at rallies and protests, and even France's first lady, Brigitte Macron, suggested in 2018 that Melania is virtually trapped by restrictions in the White House. Here's the thing: Melania may be the first lady, but she doesn't have an official role with any significant amount of political power or clout. Whether or not she is unhappy in her marriage is none of our business, and mocking women who may or may not be in bad relationships is not a good look. Do you really want to be wandering around town making light of the financial or emotional complications many women face in the event of a difficult marriage? Skip the "Free Melania" costume and go for something more imaginative.