When I woke up this morning, I didn't think that I was going to be preaching the gospel of Jason Derulo. Yet here I am, about to tell you that the singer had a point in 2013 when he sang, "all I really need to understand is when you talk dirty to me," in his 2013 single "Talk Dirty." Talking sexily to a partner, either IRL or in the DMs, can be really hot. Sometimes, there's no rhyme or reason: You're just into it. The few Myers-Briggs Personality types that talk dirty in bed to their partners might illuminate why some folks are more privy to the pasttime than others.

For those of you that don't know, the Myers Briggs Type Indicator is a four-part personality test. The quiz aims to help you further understand how you connect with others and where your energy comes from. The test is split into four dichotomies: extroversion (E) or introversion (I), sensing (S) or intuition (N), thinking (T) or feeling (F), and judgment (J) or perception (P). Your type is based on each side of the equation you fall on for each of the four categories.

If dirty talk is totally your thing, you might be one of the following MBTI types.

ENFP "The Idealist" Shutterstock ENFPs are imaginative, enthusiastic beings that thrive off of connecting and impressing others. They also desire a lot of affirmation from folks and are ready to return those words, too. This translates to a penchant for dirty talk in a lot of ways. For starters, they love to connect about sex because they find the act of talking about dirty deeds to be really sexy. Additionally, they really need affirmation from people they're interested in. When dirty talk checks those boxes, how could the type known as the "idealist" not love it?

ESFP "The Performer" ESFP stands for extroverted, observant, feeling, and perceiving. Their type is commonly referred to by the MBTI as "The Performer." They have a penchant for talking dirty because they love to prove themselves to others and please them at the same time. There's nothing an ESFP loves more than rendering someone speechless or — even better — making their jaw drop to the literal floor. Furthermore, according to the MBTI foundation, they are exuberant go-getters that love to connect with others. If you're dating this type, get ready for some texts that will make you blush from ear to ear.