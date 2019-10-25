3 Moments From Kanye's 'Jesus Is King' Film That Will Blow You Away

Feel free to let out a big "Hallelujah!" because Kanye West's Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Film is officially here. Kanye West does as Kanye West wants, so no one was entirely convinced the film would hit theaters as planned on Oct. 24 (especially since the album has been delayed so many times). And yet, it did, all 35 minutes of it. A glorious tribute to gospel rap, the film as a whole is sure to captivate you. But if you need the short-form version, I've rounded up the best moments from Kanye's Jesus Is King film right here.

First of all, it's important to know the movie is inspired by West's Sunday Service concert series. The live music event has become quite the cultural phenomenon, and is a far cry from the hip-hop concerts fans are used to seeing Ye put on. The rapper’s Sunday Service series has held no shortage of surprises since first being introduced in January 2019. Generally, the show is a star-studded event, (everyone one from Kid Cudi to Chance The Rapper has shown up) and it boasts a faith-driven take on rap music.

Sunday Service went to the next level when it hit the Coachella Music and Arts festival in April, and pretty much every celebrity under the sun showed up. Of course, West's mega-famous wife, Kim Kardashian, was there too. So, it's no surprise the event has now received the big-screen treatment.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While fans weren't exactly sure what to expect from the film at first, they did receive a brief synopsis before heading into theaters.

Here is a description of the film via IMAX:

"IMAX is releasing the all new Kanye West film, ‘JESUS IS KING,’ exclusively in IMAX theatres. Filmed in the summer of 2019, ‘JESUS IS KING’ brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert. This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with new music from his forthcoming album ‘JESUS IS KING’ — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of The IMAX Experience."

Here are just three of the biggest stand-out moments from the film:

1. West Appears Through a Silhouette Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although the film is about West, the rapper himself doesn't appear in the film until about halfway through. Fans will be happy to see West finally appear on screen, although the shot is very artistic in that it never shows West's face. Instead, it shows West's silhouette.

2. Snippets of West's 'Jesus Is King' album Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As the IMAX website teased, the film does include a sneak peek of Jesus Is King. Judging by the previews, Jesus Is King sounds like it will be West's best album yet. Now, if only he would actually release the album.