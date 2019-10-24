3 Group 'Hustlers' Halloween Costumes That Are Fierce As Hell

Halloween is all about trick or treating, so why not dress up as a few ladies who had some pretty awesome tricks up their sleeves? You and your pals can choose one of these three group Hustlers Halloween costumes. The film starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Julia Stiles featuring Cardi B and Lizzo is still playing in theaters so the cast's ensembles are totally relevant and recognizable.

Hustlers, which opened with a record-breaking $33.2 million at the box office, was based on a New York Magazine article called "The Hustlers At Scores" which detailed the true story of a few strippers who tricked men into giving them their money so they could treat themselves. Yes, what went down was wrong, but also iconic. That's why there was a whole movie made about it. That's also why I've provided you with these fierce lewks y'all. Prepare for your group to be all-trick-and-no-treat legends this holiday.

1. Dance Rehearsal Hustlers

Whether you saw the movie or not, the outfits in Hustlers make for some fun Halloween costumes, even the outfits from their pole dancing sessions. For anyone in your group willing and ready to show a little skin, dance rehearsal hustlers may be the move. Get it?

STX Entertainment / YouTube

Anyway, to pull off Jennifer Lopez's attire as Ramona, you'll need a purple sports bra and black dance shorts.

If the shorts are too revealing for your taste, you can opt for cycle shorts instead.

For Constance Wu's ensemble as Destiny, you'll need a pink sports bra and short cheetah bottoms.

In the same scene, Cardi B makes an appearance as a stripper named Diamond.

STX Entertainment / YouTube

For this look, you'll need a similar black-and-white tank top.

Finish the look off with a pink-and-white trucker hat.

2. A Night Out On The Town Hustlers

This promotion is from a scene straight of Hustlers where the ladies celebrated in honor of their recent scores. Your group can easily pull this group costume off with a few different dresses and coordinating accessories.

Moving from left to right, we can start with Reinhart as Annabelle. She's wearing a dark blue lace number. This option is close enough.

Next, Lopez is in a black bodycon dress with safety pin accents. You can grab a similar black dress here and attach the safety pins yourself.

Safety pins:

Keke Palmer as Mercedes is wearing a teal bodycon dress. Here's a similar one down below.

Finish off the look with a gold necklace.

As for Wu as Destiny, you'll need a black and gold dress.

Awesome. Now, you are all party ready.

3. Red Carpet Hustlers

The ladies of Hustlers the movie also served killer looks at the photo call in Los Angeles on Aug. 26. Moving from left to right, here's how to recreate each look.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Palmer wore a zebra and green striped satin dress. This wrap dress is pretty similar.

Top off the look with two sparkly barrettes in the front of your hair and boom! You look as good as a Mercedes.

For Cardi B's look, grab a high-neck mustard colored dress.

Don't forget to style your hair in bantu knots with a bang in the front and your hair down in the back.

As for Lopez, she is wearing a burgundy-on-burgundy outfit that is to die for. You'll need a burgundy long-sleeve top and matching faux leather skirt to pull off the look.

Truly make your mark as "Jenny From the Block" with a burgundy beret to match.

For Wu's getup, you'll need a yellow jacket and matching skirt combo that give off total Clueless vibes.

For Reinhart's ensemble, you'll need a red dress with a plunging neckline.

There you have it, three easy group costumes for you and your gang. Now, hit up a few parties and have fun hustlin' for some extra candy. Happy Halloween!