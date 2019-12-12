3 Enneagram Types That Flirt Constantly, So Prepare To Be Charmed

For natural flirts, charming people is as easy as saying hello. Just watch Joey Tribbiani in action on Friends — all he has to do is ask, "How you doin'?" to make women weak in the knees. Some people are just lucky enough to be born with a certain confidence and an alluring way with words. There are three Enneagram types that flirt constantly, and for them, being flirtatious is second nature. They can't help it; they're simply irresistible.

Even though flirting seems like it has an obvious end goal — catching the eye of the cutie you're interested in, and doing your best to ensure they're jazzed about you, too — there are actually a variety of reasons that people flirt. Whether they want to feel acceptance, assurance, or excitement, they don't always intend to walk away with a new love interest. However, flirty people do tend to have one thing in common: they're almost always extroverts. Introverts can certainly learn to flirt, but those who thrive socially are likely to thrive romantically as well. Not sure what your Enneagram type is? Take the test to find out. You may just be one of the three Enneagram types with flirting finesse, and you should definitely use that skill to your advantage.

Type 2 (The Giver) Kosijerphotography/E+/Getty Images Type Twos want nothing more than to love and be loved in return. Their greatest fear is being disliked or unwanted, which explains their over-the-top generosity — especially when it comes to giving compliments. Though sincere in their flattery, these demonstrative types often have an ulterior motive in mind: to win everyone over. As a result, Givers tend to give effusive (and usually flirtatious) praise to nearly everyone they meet. It may seem a bit manipulative, but Type Twos don't mean to lead people on — they just want to make the people around them feel good (and to feel good themselves in return).

Type 3 (The Achiever) Type Threes care about one thing above all: their image. Self-assured and competitive, these types hate the idea of failing at anything, mostly because they want everyone to think highly of them. They know better than anyone how to adapt to an audience, so when they meet someone new, it isn't long before Type Threes charm their socks off. Achievers may be considered more ambitious than flirtatious, but it's ambition that drives them to flirt. They aren't happy unless they're the most desirable person in the room, because there's nothing Type Threes like more than coming in first place.

Type 7 (The Enthusiast) Moyo Studio/E+/Getty Images Type Sevens are probably the most extroverted Enneagram type, and it's because they live for new and exciting challenges. They're way too scatterbrained to stay focused on anything for too long, so rather than pursuing relationships, Enthusiasts like to engage in harmless flirting (and lots of it). Known for being relentless optimists, Type Sevens are never afraid to put themselves out there. And because they're natural entertainers, flirting often calls for theatrics. When they want to catch someone's eye, they're more likely to balance three wine glasses on their head than pay someone a compliment. No risk, no reward, right?