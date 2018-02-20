29 Ski Trip Instagram Captions When You've Got Snow Problems On The Slopes

Before the winter is totally gone and the snow begins to melt, you and your friends may be feeling like taking a trip to the mountains for a ski adventure. A girls' trip to a cabin or ski resort is always a good idea. During the day, you get to hit the slopes, and at night, it's time to get cozy and snuggle up by the fire with some hot cocoa. Of course, you definitely need to document the adventure with some pictures accompanied by even better ski trip Instagram captions.

As someone from the sunny state of Florida, I've always been super jealous of my friends who get to go on snow-filled winter vacations. Let your friends live vicariously through you with some awesome action shots and boomerangs of you skiing down the slopes. Embrace all of the magical times with your buds with a few group shots of you all sitting by the fire, or a selfie on the lift with the backdrop of the mountains behind you.

Keep posting without any delay with these 29 ski trip Instagram captions. You don't want to pause to come up with a caption on your own when adventure is calling. I've got you covered, so you can get back to prepping for your getaway like it's snow problem at all.

1. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy a lift pass." — Unknown

2. "Close to heaven, down to Earth." — Unknown

3. "The cold never bothered me anyway." — Frozen, "Let it Go"

4. "Paradise doesn't have to be tropical." — Unknown

5. "A pair of skis are the ultimate transformation to freedom." — Warren Miller

6. "Happiness is the view from a ski lift." — Unknown

7. "Every skier is a morning person on powder day." — Unknown

8. "Adjust your altitude." — Unknown

9. "The mountain are calling and I must go." — John Muir

10. "Children of winter never grow old." — Warren Miller

11. "White lips, pale face, breathing in the snowflakes." — Ed Sheeran, "The A Team"

12. "The brave don't live forever but the cautious don't live at all. The only thing that's truly terrifying is the unlived life." — Bill See

13. "The powder is falling. The mountains are calling." — Unknown

14. "Life is better on the slopes." — Unknown

15. "Skiing, it's the rush, the whoosh, the whistling wind, the whoa, the wow, and the sparkling wonder of it all." — Unknown

16. "My life is going downhill." — Unknown

17. "The secret of life? Just enjoy the ride." — Unknown

18. "Faster, faster, until the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death." — Hunter S. Thompson

19. "Who need wings when you have skis?" — Unknown

20. "Chairlifts get me high." — Unknown

21. "To ski or not to ski, that is not a question." — Unknown

22. "The man on top of the mountain didn't fall there." — Vince Lombardi

23. "Going to the mountains is going home." — John Muir

24. "If you aren't crashing, you aren't skiing." — Unknown

25. "Skis are not just pieces of wood, steel, and fiberglass. They are tools of escape. A medium for personal expression. A way to challenge fears, push limits, and share incredible experiences with your friends." — Unknown

26. "May the course be with you." — Unknown

27. "Powder to the people." — Unknown

28. "Let's go seek deep powder to shred." — Unknown

29. "When you're a mountain person, you understand the brilliance and beauty of contradiction. The way land can be your greatest teacher. How something can be both grounding yet elevating, intoxicating yet soothing, wild yet serene, intensely primal yet patient, and cycling yet predictable within the shifts and rhythms." — Victoria Erickson