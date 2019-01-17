Valentine's Day is all about spending time with the ones you love most, and for you, that's your pup. The sweet face that lights up your entire day is your dog’s, and that's why you plan on celebrating Valentine's Day with them. Perhaps you have a casual night at home planned with Netflix, heart-shaped dog cookies, and blanket forts. Or maybe you plan on cooking a nice meal for your pooch to enjoy. Either way, you definitely need Instagram captions for your dog on Valentine's Day for the cute selfie you plan on snapping together.

It's true that roses are red and violets are blue, but when you’re coming up with an Instagram caption on the spot, you might not have a clue. You might have saved some pics to your Instagram drafts when the words just weren't coming to you, and you can't afford to do when Feb. 14 rolls around. You want to show off to your friends and followers that you have the cutest Valentine in the whole world.

With this list of captions, you’ll be able to share that adorably fluffy pic without delay. Think of it as a social media Cupid that’s happy to help out. And here’s to hoping you and your dog have a pawsitively fur-tastic Valentine's Day together.

Shutterstock

1. "Woof you be mine?"

2. "It's such a treat to spend Valentine's Day with my fur baby."

3. "Doggone it, I love spending time with my Valentine."

4. "Here’s a tail wagging-worthy selfie for you."

5. "My Valentine this year is adora-bull."

6. "And they called it puppy love." — Paul Anka, "Puppy Love"

7. "My Valentine this year has sweet brown eyes, likes long walks on the beach, and is the best cuddler ever. That's right, I'm talking about my dog."

8. "Spending time with you is poodles of fun."

9. "I puggin’ love you, always."

10. "I really dig spending time with my Valentine."

11. "My Valentine deserves all the Milk-Bones."

12. "Caution: This Insta post may be too cute to handle."

13. "Felt cute. Might cuddle with my dog later."

14. "Sorry, my Valentine is paws above the rest."

15. "Who needs a bae when you have a dog?"

Shutterstock

16. "I ruff you with my whole heart."

17. "I chews you as my Valentine."

18. "I think Cupid realized I could never love anyone else as much as I love my dog."

19. "Get you a Valentine who is paw-fect for you."

20. "Cupid went and fetched me the best Valentine."

21. "Hanging with my furr-avorite Valentine."

22. "I'm going to spend Valentine's Day with the one who loves me for who I am, and is always happy when I come home... my dog."

23. "Will you beagle my Valentine?'

24. "Puggin' love this little dude."

25. "All you need is love... and a dog."

26. "I labr-adore this pic.”

27. "Hey doggo, my heart is in your paws."

28. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. My favorite thing is to go on walks with you."

29."I love my dog hard-corgi."