28 Quotes For Beach Weddings To Shellebrate The Happy Couple

Weddings are magical no matter where you are, but there's something especially gorgeous about a beach wedding. Saying "I do" with the soft ocean breeze and sound of the waves crashing in the distance makes you believe in happily ever after. The setting is everything, and with a wedding by the shore or right on the sand, you'll take some of the most stunning pics of the happy couple. For those snaps, you'll want some quotes for beach weddings to use as Instagram captions.

I'm all for destination weddings that give everyone involved a chance to experience something new. Plus, the venue really sets a tone for the mood of the entire day, and the beach is the sweetest kind of escape. It's incredibly peaceful and romantic. Those vibes will shine in whatever pictures you end up taking of the ceremony and reception. It could be a gorgeous shot of the bride walking down the aisle with loose curls and a flowy gown, or a snap of the happy couple kissing with the sunset in the background.

Any pic that special needs a caption that's worthy of its beauty. You'll be too busy feeling the sand in your toes, and drinking a fruity beverage at the reception to come up with your own words. That's where I come in with these 28 beach wedding captions that are perfect for a couple who's truly mermaid for each other.

1. "Shellebrating the happy couple."

2. "These two were mermaid for each other."

3. "All I sea is love and happiness."

4. "Now, there are two less fish in the sea."

5. "Happiness comes in waves."

6. "Don't worry, beach happy."

7. "It's just you, me, and the sea."

8. "In high tide or in low tide, I will be by your side." — Bob Marley & The Wailers, "High Tide Or Low Tide"

9. "In the waves of change, we find our direction."

10. "I whale always love you."

11. "ISLANDed in your arms, and I never want to leave."

12. "There's no couple I'd rather sea get married."

13. "Beach baes to have and to hold."

14. "Love the happy couple to the beach and back."

15. "You had me at aloha."

16. "I followed my heart, and it led me to the beach."

17. "I sea two lovebirds."

18. "Happier than a seagull with a French fry on this wedding day."

19. "Shellebrating the high tides and good vibes today."

20. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever."

21. "You will find that endless ocean, and that's how my love will always be." — Elvis Presley, "Never Ending"

22. "I love you more than there are grains of sand on the beach, fish in the sea, waves in the ocean."

23. "Feeling fintastic on this wedding day."

24. "I love you, and you love me. Let's get married by the sea."

25. "I sea a slice of wedding cake in my near future."

26. "You're my anchor in life's ocean." — Don Williams, "You're My Best Friend"

27. "Married with our toes in the sand. We'll walk forever hand in hand."

28. "Hand in hand, heart to heart, at the beach, our adventure starts."