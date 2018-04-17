Prom season is right around the corner, and that means the pressure's on. A simple, "Will you go to prom with me?" is so sweet to receive from a crush, but with each passing year, it seems like people are stepping up their game and getting even more creative with their promposals. "Lights, camera, action" is honestly an understatement when it comes to some of these elaborate asks, and you'll want to take a picture to document the moment. When that swoon-worthy gesture comes your way, be prepared to post a picture on social media with these prom proposal Instagram captions.

Whether you are the one doing the asking, or you're expecting bae to pop the question, you want to be ready to snap a pic of the moment to share with your friends. Naturally, you'll be far too excited that you won't have time to come up with your own caption. Just focus on getting the right photo to document it all, and these romantic, cute, and funny captions are here to showcase your feels. It's kind of like choosing a corsage for your dress, so try out any of these 28 promposal captions to see if any of them are the perfect match for your vibes.

1. "I prom-ise to have a good time." — Unknown

2. "Yeah, we were dancing. Dancing with our hands tied, hands tied." — Taylor Swift, "Dancing With Our Hands Tied"

3. "If the whole world was watching, I'd still dance with you." — Niall Horan, "This Town"

4. "Stay close to the people who feel like sunshine." — Unknown

5. "I said yes... to prom." — Unknown

6. "He makes me melt like a popsicle on the Fourth of July." — The Little Rascals

7. "So many of my smiles begin with you." — Unknown

8. "I never want to stop making memories with you." — Beverly Preston

9. "Hella heart eyes for you." — Unknown

10. "Live for the moments you can't put into words." — Kid Rock

11. "And so the adventure begins." — Unknown

12. "Everyone's a star and deserves the right to twinkle." — Marilyn Monroe

13. "Happy memories." — Unknown

14. "She was quite ready to be fallen in love with." — Jane Austen

15. "Keep calm and think prom." — Unknown

16. "Anyone can catch your eye, but it takes someone special to catch your heart." — Unknown

17. "The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra, "The Best Is Yet To Come"

18. "I wanna dance with somebody." — Whitney Houston, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody"

19. "Happy girls are the prettiest." — Audrey Hepburn

20. "My dream wouldn't be complete without you in it." — The Princess and the Frog

21. "They say if you dream a thing more than once, it's sure to come true." — Sleeping Beauty

22. "About time." — Unknown

23. "Let's dance. For fear tonight is all. Let's sway. You could look into my eyes. Let's sway under the moonlight, this serious moonlight." — David Bowie, "Let's Dance"

24. "I choose you." — Pokemon

25. "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie the Pooh

26. "Take my hand. Take my whole life too. For I can't help falling in love with you." — Elvis Presley, "Can't Help Falling In Love"

27. "Meeting you was like listening to a song for the first time and knowing it would be my favorite." — Unknown

28. "For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you." — Andrew McMahon, "Cecilia and the Satellite"