28 Kayaking Captions For Instagram That’ll Totally Float Your Boat

I have a quick question for you: In the peak of summer, when the sun is beaming at its brightest and the ocean is warm and salty, are there any adventures you wouldn't go on? If I had to take a wild guess, I would say probably not. You're pretty open to doing anything that gives you a rush of adrenaline, a sweet story to tell, or a tan line. In the past, your love of saying "yes" to new experiences led to taking a surfing lesson, going cliff jumping with your besties, and dancing on the beach at midnight. This summer, it's bringing you to the most beautiful spots on the lake or in the middle of the sea, with a paddle in your hand. It's making you realize that you need some kayaking captions for Instagram that'll totally float your boat.

Lucky for you, I have a bunch. Before I get into them, though, I want you to close your eyes and imagine the ideal summer day. You're likely on a beach somewhere, hanging on a colorful towel and eating a slice or two of watermelon. You're laughing a lot and looking out at the gentle waves, when somebody in your crew says, "Does anybody want to go kayaking?" Instantly, you raise your hand and rush to your car to grab your paddle, Polaroid camera, and a lifejacket. On your way back to your beach towel, you put on some more sunscreen and get mentally prepared to have the time of your life.

Because, even though you may have only gone kayaking a few times, you know that it's going to leave you feeling relaxed, refreshed, and totally in love with your life. The water is going to splash against your paddle, and your boat is going to delicately cut through the swells. You'll likely pass by a few other adventurers on #vacay, some wildlife, and lots of green trees and blooming flowers, too. You'll see a turtle swim by, dip your toes in the lake, and put your hair up in the messiest bun.

Long story short: It'll be total bliss, and an experience that you have to capture for social media. That's why I'm here to give you the 411 on the best preset packs to download for your summer adventures, and the Instagram captions that you need for kayaking. Not to brag or anything, but I think they'll totally float your boat.

1. "Always assume I'd rather be kayaking."

2. "Whatever floats your boat."

3. "Keeping it reel in my kayak."

4. "Another summer day at the lake."

5. "When in doubt, kayak it out."

6. "Paddles up, people."

7. "Paradise is anywhere with a kayak."

8. "Keep calm and paddle on."

9. "This is how we row."

10. "Kayak more, worry less."

11. "Good things come to those who paddle."

12. "Life is simple. Just add water."

13. "I like big boats and I cannot lie."

14. "Reality called, so I hung up and went kayaking."

15. "Glowing with the flow."

16. "These are the days off we live for."

17. "My kayak brings all the buoys to the yard."

18. "Don't give into the pier pressure."

19. "Find your flow and row, row, row."

20. "Kayaking is the answer. Who cares what the question is."

21. "Adventure is out there. You just have to kayak to it."

22. "Tangled up in sunshine and saltwater."

23. "In case you were wondering, this is my happy place."

24. "Soaking in the low tides and lake vibes."

25. "Kayaking hair, don't care."

26. "Seas every moment."

27. "Let's kayak where the WiFi is weak."

28. "But first, kayaking."

Along with filters, preset packs, and captions, you also need the scoop on the best beach songs for the year, so you can jam to a trendy playlist while you paddle. They'll bring your kayaking trip to the next level, and remind you that the lake is your happy place. In addition, they'll make you feel like you're seas-ing every moment this summer, by saying "yes" to adventures and experiences. Next time, I'll come along for the flowing and rowing, OK?