28 Instagram Captions For Portugal & Finding Your Very Own Paradise

"Paradise" can be different for everyone. Some travelers may describe it as a place filled with palm trees, saltwater, and lounge chairs. Others might see it as a snowy destination in the mountains, complete with cozy bonfires and s'mores. For you, it's a spot across the pond with colorful castles, picturesque views, and cozy coves. Are you looking for some Instagram captions for Portugal? I bet you are, and that's why I've gathered up a bunch of cute phrases that'll capture the essence of Lagos, Algarve, Lisbon, and Sintra.

But before we get into them, I'd like to review your packing list for your trip. If there's one thing I've learned from traveling the world, it's that you don't need nearly as much as you think you do. You don't need a third pair of jeans or even a bottle of shampoo, because it will probably be provided at your accommodations or can be picked up at a store down the road.

Spoiler alert: Making the best memories in paradise doesn't require a big suitcase either. Do yourself a favor and grab a carry-on and fill it with only the essentials. Leave behind the shoes that are on your bed in a "maybe" pile, because you likely won't wear them, and use the leftover space for souvenirs, postcards, and shells you collect on the dreamy beaches of Portugal.

The less stuff you have to lug around the cobblestone streets, the more you can focus on your experiences, excursions, and Instagram-worthy lunches in this one-of-a-kind country. You can effortlessly follow your heart through the hallways of Pena Palace and the tropical paths in the Azores. Not to mention, you can also spend time prepping and sharing pictures on social media instead of rearranging your clothes. Here are 28 captions that would be perfect for those snaps of paradise.

Shutterstock

1. "Portugal is picture-perfect."

2. "Peace, love, and exploring Portugal."

3. "I followed my heart and it led me to Portugal."

4. "Chilling with the castles and cliff-sides."

5. "Where there's a will, there's a wave."

6. "Spending the weekend in this city felt like a dream."

7. "I'll never get over the #views here."

8. "Can we talk about how beautiful Lisbon is?"

9. "Hey, MTV. Welcome to my castle."

10. "Go where you feel most alive."

11. "I love you to the beach and back."

12. "Being near the ocean is everything I need."

13. "I'm all about the passport stamps and being in Portugal."

14. "Do more things that require a passport."

15. "Here comes the adventure."

16. "I have all the heart eyes for Algarve."

17. "Let's race to the water. I bet I could beach you to it."

18. "Take the long flight to Lagos. It's so worth it."

19. "There's no such thing as a place better than Portugal."

20. "Up in the clouds, on my way to unknown things."

21. "My bucket list is proud of me."

22. "Now taking recommendations for Portugal."

23. "OOO until further notice."

24. "Adventure is what happens while you scroll through Instagram."

25. "I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag

26. "BRB, living in a postcard."

27. "Never go too long without watching a sunset." — Atticus

28. "Made it to Portugal."

Did you find a few captions you like? Sweet. I can't wait to see what pictures you get (and post) in paradise. Odds are, you'll pose with the brightly-colored walls in Portugal's castles, and throw a peace sign up while splashing in the waves.

It's going to be an unforgettable trip. I can feel it and wish you all the best as you travel through your version of paradise and see the world.