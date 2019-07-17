With sweet summertime in full swing, you're embracing the best season of the year. You've been mentally preparing for beach and pool days, long road trips, glowing skin, and salty hair for more months than you care to count, but the time is finally here. Along with the fun activities you'll be doing all summer, you're sure to be sipping a lot of water, in addition to a frozen cocktail (if you're 21 or up) or a refreshing smoothie to combat the hot sun, and taking plenty of selfies while you're at it. You'll definitely need these Instagram captions for beach drinks so you can post your colorful sips and cocktails on your feed for your followers to drool over.

Frozen drinks and fruity cocktails are actually one of the things I look forward to the most in the summer. I like to drink those kinds of beverages year-round, but summer is the prime season to order the sweetest, most frozen, and most colorful of drinks, and no one bats an eye.

Needless to say, make sure you stock up on some margarita and piña colada mixes, a few of your favorite liquors to blend in there, and a whole lot of ice. You'll be spending all of your days beachside or poolside, after all.

1. "If you were a fruit, you'd be a FINEapple."

2. "If you like piña coladas, and getting caught in the rain..." — Rupert Holmes, "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)"

3. "Frosé is bae."

4. "You are the piña to my colada."

5. "Posing for the obligatory coconut drink selfie, and I'm not sorry about it."

6. "Stop and smell the frosé."

7. "Some say a pineapple a day keeps the worries away. I think it's even better when it's blended with ice, and mixed with coconut and rum."

8. "I wonder if there is a margarita somewhere out there thinking about me, too."

9. "Frozen and blended with rosé — that's my vibe."

10. "Today's forecast: beach, with a chance of piña coladas."

11. "Paradise found."

12. "Feeling tropical."

13. "My happy place."

14. "It's a frosé kind of Sunday Funday"

15. "When life hands you pineapples, you make piña coladas."

16. "Everyone needs something to believe in, and I believe I'll have a frozen rosé today."

17. "It can't all be sunshine and piña coladas... but it is right now."

18. "I take things with a grain of salt... plus a slice of lime... and a shot of tequila."

19. "La vie en frosé."

20. "Go where the WiFi is weak and the smoothies are in coconuts."

21. "Pitcher-perfect."

22. "I'm not always a frozen cocktail kind of person, but I definitely am one in the summer."

23. "We're cool for the summer." — Demi Lovato, "Cool for the Summer"

24. "Living my best life with a coconut drink by my side."

25. "I'm on cloud wine."

26. "Summer state of mind with a smoothie in-hand."

27. "The world looks better through frosé-colored glasses."

28. "Salty, but sweet."