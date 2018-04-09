There are some moments that instantly make you feel so at peace. There's that feeling you get when hitting up the beach with your besties, and it's really unlike anything in the world. When you're on the beach, catching countless rays of sun with the sand between your toes, the day comes full-circle once you have your favorite beach drink in hand. With the breeze coming off the water and the taste of sweet fruit in your drink, you can't tell me you're not feeling more relaxed already. If you find yourself sipping a piña colada on the beach anytime soon, you know what to do: snap some pics so you can flashback to that moment anytime your heart desires. And of course, you'll need some Instagram captions for piña colada pics, too.

Along with tasting really spectacular, beach drinks like piña coladas make the best picture props. They'll instantly transport all of your followers to the ocean, too. And here's a secret — you'll look way more relaxed in your plandid when you're holding a prop (especially if that prop happens to be a piña colada, 21-and-over peeps).

The next time you're on the beach, keep channeling those chill vibes. These Instagram captions are the perfect pair for your sunny pics starring piña coladas.

1. "Beach bum blvd." — Unknown

2. "Happy as a clam." — Unknown

3. "You are the piña to my colada." — Unknown

4. "The lower the latitude the better the attitude." — Unknown

5. "Salty but sweet." — Unknown

6. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

7. "A pineapple a day keeps the worries away." — Unknown

8. "You had me at aloha." — Unknown

9. "High tide or low tide, I'll be by your side." — Unknown

10. "Today's forecast: beach, with a chance of drinking." — Unknown

11. "Feeling tropical." — Unknown

12. "It's all about palm trees and 80 degrees." — Unknown

13. "As endless as the ocean, as timeless as the tides." — Unknown

14. "Passports and pineapples." — Unknown

15. "Life is better by the beach." — Unknown

16. "We run this beach." — Unknown

17. "You drive me coconuts." — Unknown

18. "I love you to the beach and back." — Unknown

19. "Be a pineapple: stand tall, wear a crown, and be sweet on the inside." — Unknown

20. "See you on the next wave." — Unknown

21. "This is my happy place." — Unknown

22. "Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose." — Unknown

23. "I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this." — Susan Branch

24. "You are the pineapple of my eye." — Unknown

25. "As free as the ocean." — Unknown

26. "I'm a better person when I'm drinking pińa coladas." — Unknown

27. "If you like piña coladas, and getting caught in the rain..." — Rupert Holmes

28. "I'm in a good place right now. I'm on the beach." — Unknown

29. "Find me under the palms." — Unknown

30. "May all your days be filled with umbrella drinks." — Unknown

31. "When life hands you pineapples, make piña coladas." — Unknown

32. "It can't all be sunshine and piña coladas... but it is right now." — Unknown

33. "Toes in sand, drink in hand." — Unknown

34. "Being a beach lover is one of the things I got right." — Unknown

35. "Live in the sunshine. Swim in the sea. Drink the wild air." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

36. "An ocean breeze puts a mind at ease." — Unknown

37. "Go where the wifi is weak and the rum is strong." — Unknown