When you think of Easter, you probably think of bunnies, chocolate, hunting for eggs, dressing up in pastel, and honoring the holiday with loved ones. Out of all the Easter traditions, my favorite has always been dyeing eggs with my family. Growing up, it was my chance to show off my creative side. From different lines, shapes, and mixes of pastel colors, the eggs really serve as a blank canvas that you can turn into whatever you want it to be. Dyeing eggs still might be one of your favorite Easter traditions to do with friends or family. When the time comes to present your masterpiece, you'll want Easter egg dyeing captions for Instagram.

Easter Sunday is coming up so soon that it's basically hippity, hoppity on its way. If you and your squad have plans to celebrate this Sunday together, you might want to add egg dyeing to your schedule. Get some Easter-themed treats together — like colorful Peep s'mores — and host an egg dyeing party at your place. Make sure to assemble all the essentials like every color dye possible, clear crayons, some glitter, and maybe even fun stickers. Then, go to town designing colorful eggs that are too adorable for words.

When you're all done, don't forget to snap pics for the 'Gram to show off your artwork, and use any of these 28 egg dyeing captions I've gathered just for you. No matter what you have planned, I hope you have an absolutely egg-cellent Easter!

1. "You can't egg-nore how cute my Easter eggs are."

2. "Having an egg-cellent time dyeing eggs with my squad."

3. "Please take the time to really eggs-amine my artwork."

4. "Eggs-cuse me, have you checked out my Easter eggs yet?"

5. "I'm dyeing to know what you think of my Easter eggs."

6. "I'm a slow egg dyer, because I'm terri-fried of making a mistake."

7. "I'm eggs-hausted from all of this egg dyeing."

8. "That's all, yolks."

9. "This one right here is eggs-tra special."

10. "Just hanging with my Peeps and dyeing some eggs."

11. "There's not a bad egg in the bunch."

12. "Just egg-cellent."

13. "The rest of the world was black and white, but we were in screaming color." — Taylor Swift, "Out Of The Woods"

14. "Pink it was love at first sight." — Aerosmith, "Pink"

15. "My eggs came out the best, let's be honest."

16. "You're never too old for Easter egg dyeing."

17. "I'll take all the colors, please."

18. "I prefer living in color." — David Hockney

19. "Happy Eggster."

20. "Life is about using the whole box of crayons." — RuPaul

21. "Looking egg-stra cute today."

22. "This one's a good egg."

23. "Easter egg dyeing makes me so hoppy."

24. "Dyeing to know what's up."

25. "What an egg-citing day filled with dyeing eggs with my besties."

26. "I'm so egg-cited, I just can't hide it."

27. "Egg-ceedingly good, wouldn't you say?"

28. "Your kisses are to dye for."