28 Cozy Captions For Fall & All Of The Sweater Weather #Feels

Fall means it's finally time for the coziest feels of the year. The season is about getting warm and snuggly next to the fireplace with a blanket wrapped around you and a mug of hot cocoa in hand. You get to wear your favorite knit sweaters, throw on a cute beanie or fashionable felt hat, and head into town while the orange and yellow leaves gracefully fall to the ground. You'll need cozy captions for fall to pair with the pics you'll take while you're busy embracing those sweater weather #feels.

There's nothing better than living your best life while fall happens all around you — except maybe snapping quality content while you're enjoying yourself. Even though this time of year is a short couple of months, it's this season you may look forward to most. The gourd-geousness of fall is something that always warms your heart, and that pure joy and love for the season shows in every photo you capture.

So grab your best friends or bae, put on your chicest oversized sweater, and get to snapping. Make the memories of fall last forever — and use some of these captions when you post.

1. "Life is gourd."

2. "Give me a sweater to wrap myself in and that's all the cozy I need."

3. "Officially reached peak coziness."

4. "Falling more for you every day."

5. "It's unbe-leaf-able how much I love fall weather."

6. "So let me hold both your hands in the holes of my sweater." — The Neighbourhood, "Sweater Weather"

7. "There are two times of the year: autumn and waiting for autumn."

8. "It's finally cold enough for wearing sweaters to be socially acceptable again."

9. "The falling leaves drift by the window, the autumn leaves of red and gold." — Nat King Cole, "Autumn Leaves"

10. "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde

11. "The only thing getting lit this weekend are my pumpkin-scented candles."

12. "It's autumn in New York. It's good to live it again." — Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, "Autumn in New York"

13. "Love this one a (pumpkin spice) latte."

14. "If only the weather was like this year-round."

15. "Meet me at the bonfire."

16. "Someone tell winter to just wait a couple months so I can keep enjoying fall."

17. "Never too basic to throw on a flannel and pair of riding boots."

18. "Such an autumn #mood."

19. "Fall is just eternal golden hour and I'm here for it."

20. "Autumn is the season that teaches us that change can be beautiful."

21. "And the leaves that are green turned to brown." — Simon & Garfunkel, "Leaves That Are Green"

22. "Loving this weather a (pumpkin spice) latte."

23. "Fall is your favorite season... or you're wrong."

24. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L. M. Montgomery

25. "Happiness is taking a big sip of a freshly-made Pumpkin Spice Latte on a fall day."

26. "Autumn leaves and pumpkins, please."

27. "The only one I'd ever share my pumpkin pie with."

28. "Blankets + fuzzy socks + hot cocoa = a happy me."