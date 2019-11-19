28 Clever Instagram Captions For Your First Picture As A Couple

When you hit "Share" on that first Instagram photo of you and your new boo, you might feel your heart skip a beat. Telling the world about your new relationship can be exciting, but it can also be a source of major overthinking. You want to get it just right, so your friends can "ooh" and "ahh" over the cuteness without putting too much pressure on your relationship. This takes more than just a great photo — you also need a caption worthy of this Instagram-official moment. And ideally, it should fit your vibe as a couple, whether that’s sarcastic, low-key, or straightforward.

Everyone decides to make their social media couple debut on a different timeline. For some people, it feels like an easy way to update friends and family about their new relationship. But for others, becoming “Instagram official” is fraught with the expectation of formal boyfriend/girlfriend labels — and maybe that feels like too much. The way you first announce your partner on Instagram can set the stage for how people perceive them. So, you’ll want to curate your caption to emphasize how serious (or casual) you’d like things to seem.

There’s a caption out there for every scenario, and it’s really up to you which dynamic you want to convey. Here’s a list of captions worthy of any great couple photo — pair them with your favorite emojis, and you’re bound to rack up the likes.

If you’re getting serious… Shutterstock This is us. My love. *heart emoji* Life is better with you. How did I get so lucky? Catching feelings for you big time. Of all the surprises this year [or summer/winter/etc.] has brought, this one’s my favorite. You're my person.

If you’re keeping it casual… He/She’s OK, I guess. *wink* Mostly here for the wine nights. You’re always a fun time. Weekend adventure buddy. Good vibes only. Thankfully, we both swiped right. We can be cute sometimes.

If you want something cheeky… Shutterstock Photographic proof that opposites do attract. Not sure how you put up with me, but pretty glad you do! Nothing to see here. Move along. This is now a [your partner’s name] stan account. I’m as surprised about this as you are, believe me. Cuffing season mission accomplished. We like each other (for now, at least)!