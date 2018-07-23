Did you even enjoy your summer if you didn't savor a mountain of ice cream, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles? An ice cream sundae is one thing from your childhood you'll never outgrow. And if you like big scoops, you'll need clever captions for ice cream sundae pics that'll highlight those rainbow sprinkles even more.

Everyone's sundae expectations are different. Whether it's the kind of ice cream you like or how many sprinkles you add on top, there's really no wrong way to have a sundae, unless you're not having one at all. They're one of the best midnight snacks, comfort foods, and are the perfect dessert to finish off any meal you can think of. Don't even get me started on that whipped cream.

With the demand to photograph everything we put into our tummies these days, sundaes are pretty photogenic. I mean, how could something that sweet, not be? So, before you make those three scoops of your favorite ice cream disappear, take a pic and top it off with something way better than a cherry. You're in dessert heaven just seconds after your first bite, so use any of these 28 captions to describe the frozen frenzy.

1. "Bring on the scoops." — Unknown

2. "Tomorrow we can eat broccoli, but today is for ice cream." — Unknown

3. "Go sprinkles or go home." — Unknown

4. "Ice cream solves everything." — Unknown

5. "I'll stop the world and melt with you." — Unknown

6. "When it comes to sundaes, there's no such thing as too many toppings." — Unknown

7. "All you need is love and maybe a little ice cream." — Unknown

8. "Any day that involves a sundae is the best day of the week." — Unknown

9. "Sundae, fun day." — Unknown

10. "It's always ice cream o'clock somewhere." — Unknown

11. "Does this filter make my sundae look big?" — Unknown

12. "You are the sprinkles to my ice cream." — Unknown

13. "You can't make everyone happy. You aren't a tub of ice cream." — Unknown

14. "Extra sprinkles or it didn't happen." — Unknown

15. "Don't trust anyone who doesn't put whipped cream on their sundae." — Unknown

16. "Training to be a professional sundae eater." — Unknown

17. "I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream." — Howard Johnson

18. "Channeling my inner child, one scoop at a time." — Unknown

19. "Whatever your questions is, ice cream is the answer." — Unknown

20. "Pretty please with a cherry on top." — Unknown

21. "The more sprinkles, the better." — Unknown

22. "A sundae will melt your heart each time." — Unknown

23. "A sundae can hold a special place in your heart... and your spoon." — Unknown

24. "Life's hard, but ice cream helps." — Unknown

25. "Let's talk over ice cream sundaes." — Unknown

26. "Keeping cool the best way I know how." — Unknown

27. "It's a sundae party!" — Unknown

28. "You're looking at a sundae entrepreneur." — Unknown